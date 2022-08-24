BMW i Pavilion set to electrify Orchard Road with its latest range of i cars

SINGAPORE - BMW Asia is set to electrify Orchard Road with its first-ever BMW i Pavilion, which will be held at the outdoor atrium of Ion Orchard from Aug 27 to Sept 18.

The event, which will be held from 10am to 10pm daily, will showcase BMW’s latest range of i electric cars, and provide the community with an opportunity to experience the brand’s latest electric vehicles outside of the showroom, while learning first-hand why those looking to make the switch are turning to BMW as their electric individual mobility brand of choice.

“A key part of our sustainability strategy is to expand the range of EVs our customers can choose from, but it’s important to highlight that BMW doesn’t just sell EVs.

''We are selling a new sustainable lifestyle that will become a reality for many people in Singapore within the next 10 years,” said Lars Nielsen, Managing Director of BMW Group Asia. “This is the perfect place for visitors to learn how life can be with an EV. Whether you have questions about charging, range or maintenance, you’ll find it all at the BMW i Pavilion.”

Aside from being able to check out BMW’s range of i electric vehicles, visitors can also find out more about the brand’s ongoing sustainability efforts, the technology behind the cars, as well as learn about the EV ownership experience, with representatives from Performance Motors Limited and Eurokars Auto, the official dealerships of BMW vehicles in Singapore, on hand to answer questions.

There will also be celebrity appearances, and contests with prizes to be won. To find out more about the BMW i Pavilion, click here.

BMW i Pavillion

Where: Ion Orchard (outdoor atrium)

When: Aug 27 – Sept 18, 2022

Time: 10am to 10pm daily