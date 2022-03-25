BMW i4 electric sedan launches in Singapore

SINGAPORE – BMW’s first electric sedan, the i4, has launched here with a price of $311,888 with COE.

That makes it one of the cheapest versions of the 4 Series Gran Coupe you can buy, with the 420i GC at around $300k, and the 430i GC at $450k.

Like the iX3, VES works in the car’s favour, since it nabs the best VES rating possible – A1 for a $25k discount – and it presumably also benefits from EEAI , gaining another $20k rebate.

An electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the car is available at launch in i4 eDrive40 model variant. BMW says limited units of the high-performance i4 M50 will be available to Singapore at a later date. Considering the price of the eDrive40, we expect the i4 M50 to cost below $450k with COE.

With the M50 model shoring up the sporty M side of things, the normal i4 eDrive40 comes only in one variant, with no M Sport additions. The i4 eDrive40 has a single motor driving its rear-wheels, something BMW fans, or fans of driving, could appreciate.

The i4 eDrive40 has a 340hp / 430Nm electric motor, which delivers a 0-100km/h time of 5.7 seconds, and a top speed of 190km/h. The LTA homologated efficiency figure is 19.7kWh/100km, which means a range of at least 420km from its 81.5kWh (net) battery pack.

The car also has a generous standard equipment list: The new BMW Curved Display (14.9-inch main screen, 12.3-inch driver’s display, running BMW OS 8 like the iX), wireless phone charger, BMW’s Connected suite of services and remote app control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a mode two charging cable, and a wallbox.

For a more in-depth technical look at the i4 including details on its motors, layout, body construction and the ideas behind it, read our news coverage of its international announcement.

Model BMW i4 eDrive40 BMW i4 M50 Power/Torque 340hp / 430Nm 544hp / 795Nm Performance0-100km/h,Top speed 5.7s, 190km/h 3.9 seconds, 225km/h Weight (EU) 2075kg 2225kg Battery 80.7kWh net 80.7kWh net Efficiency 19.kWh/100km* 23.5kWh/100km** Range 460km* Up to 510km** Charge time 8.5h to 100 per cent at 11kW

31min from 10 to 80per cent at 210kW 8.5h to 100 per cent at 11kW

31min from 10 to 80 per cent at 210kW

*LTA homologated figures

**WLTP non-LTA homologated figures

