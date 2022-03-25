BMW i4 electric sedan launches in Singapore

SINGAPORE – BMW’s first electric sedan, the i4, has launched here with a price of $311,888 with COE.
That makes it one of the cheapest versions of the 4 Series Gran Coupe you can buy, with the 420i GC at around $300k, and the 430i GC at $450k.
Like the iX3, VES works in the car’s favour, since it nabs the best VES rating possible – A1 for a $25k discount – and it presumably also benefits from EEAI , gaining another $20k rebate.
An electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the car is available at launch in i4 eDrive40 model variant. BMW says limited units of the high-performance i4 M50 will be available to Singapore at a later date. Considering the price of the eDrive40, we expect the i4 M50 to cost below $450k with COE.
With the M50 model shoring up the sporty M side of things, the normal i4 eDrive40 comes only in one variant, with no M Sport additions. The i4 eDrive40 has a single motor driving its rear-wheels, something BMW fans, or fans of driving, could appreciate.
The i4 eDrive40 has a 340hp / 430Nm electric motor, which delivers a 0-100km/h time of 5.7 seconds, and a top speed of 190km/h. The LTA homologated efficiency figure is 19.7kWh/100km, which means a range of at least 420km from its 81.5kWh (net) battery pack.
The car also has a generous standard equipment list: The new BMW Curved Display (14.9-inch main screen, 12.3-inch driver’s display, running BMW OS 8 like the iX), wireless phone charger, BMW’s Connected suite of services and remote app control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a mode two charging cable, and a wallbox.
For a more in-depth technical look at the i4 including details on its motors, layout, body construction and the ideas behind it, read our news coverage of its international announcement.
|Model
|BMW i4 eDrive40
|BMW i4 M50
|Power/Torque
|340hp / 430Nm
|544hp / 795Nm
|Performance0-100km/h,Top speed
|5.7s, 190km/h
|3.9 seconds, 225km/h
|Weight (EU)
|2075kg
|2225kg
|Battery
|80.7kWh net
|80.7kWh net
|Efficiency
|19.kWh/100km*
|23.5kWh/100km**
|Range
|460km*
|Up to 510km**
|Charge time
|8.5h to 100 per cent at 11kW
31min from 10 to 80per cent at 210kW
|8.5h to 100 per cent at 11kW
31min from 10 to 80 per cent at 210kW
*LTA homologated figures
**WLTP non-LTA homologated figures
This article was first published in CarBuyer.