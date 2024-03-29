BMW iX xDrive40 versus Audi Q8 e-tron 50 SUV

Is new school better than old school? Or is old school just too cool? Those are the questions that came to mind as we lined up the BMW iX alongside the Audi Q8 e-tron SUV.

The iX, which was launched here in 2021, is BMW's technology flagship. It debuted the brand's Curved Display, which is powered by OS 8, along with other goodies such as augmented reality views.

The Q8 arrived a year earlier. Initially known as the e-tron, it was given the 'Q8' badge after an update that also endowed it with improvements to the powertrain, along with revised styling for added presence. But does it have what it takes to beat its snazzy rival?

Fashion question

BMW took the term 'tech flagship' literally when styling the iX. The iconic kidney grilles have been re-interpreted. Apart from being enlarged, they're blanked off and made from a 'self-healing' material — light scratches eventually disappear, especially when heat is applied.

Coupled with the slim head lights, the iX's face resembles that of a squinting cyborg. The car doesn't have conventional door handles either — in their place are electric latches, so there are buttons under the 'handles' that you press to open the doors.

The iX's rear end also mirrors the front with its equally thin taillights. With relatively clean and uncomplicated styling, the SUV's silhouette is both distinct and unmistakable.

Audi's design philosophy, on the other hand, is the opposite of BMW's. From afar, one might mistake it for a regular ICE (internal combustion engine) Q8, as both models look so similar.

The mid-life update, though, has given the Q8 e-tron a few elements to help it stand out. These include illumination above the front grille, laser-etched 'Q8' badges on the B-pillar, and a revised rear end. True to Audi's methods, the changes have refreshed, but not radically altered the SUV's appearance.

Spaceship vs ground control

It's no surprise then, that the Q8 e-tron's cockpit is largely like that of other Audi models. There's nothing here that will bewilder you — the only differences are the EV-specific layouts for the instrument cluster, and the gear selector, which is big tab that you nudge up and down. It feels hefty and expensive.

The rest of the cabin oozes quality, too, and feels even better compared to the iX. Components like the indicator stalks, for instance, feel more substantial and are better damped compared to the plasticky ones in the Bimmer.

Build aside, the Q8 e-tron offers better ergonomics as well, especially if it's your first-time in an Audi EV. Since the Q8 e-tron's operating system is older than the iX's, the menus haven't been expanded and navigation is more straightforward.

The climate controls, for one, are always displayed on the bottom screen, so they're easier to access than in the iX, which requires you to tap the display to bring them up. And if you wish to adjust the power of the regenerative brakes, all you need to do is pull on the paddles. In the iX, you'll have to dig through a menu to find it.

Now, before you dismiss the iX as cumbersome and not user-friendly, remember that a tech flagship means it caters to more savvy users, who don't mind learning a new thing or two (or three).

If the Q8 e-tron's cockpit is conventional, then the iX's interior is nothing short of spaceship-like. Minimalism is the name of the game here - there are so few physical controls that it makes the Audi's cockpit look cluttered. Climb in and all you see are the Curved Display and a snazzy-looking steering wheel.

Naturally, it'll take a while for a newbie to figure out where to find the various settings in the infotainment menu — even adjusting the seats' lumbar and lateral support levels are done on-screen. It's a deep dive that requires patience as you quickly realise how much you'll need to take in to really get used to the car.

There are cool features, though. The centre console, for example, is more attractive than the Q8 e-tron's, with the clear control dial, volume roller and crystal gearshift tab adding to the upmarket feel.

Also luxurious is the iX's backseat, which is noticeably plusher than the Q8's. It's also roomier because the centre console protrudes less, and connectivity is higher since there are four USB-C ports (two behind each front seat), which is twice as many as what the Q8 e-tron offers.

In terms of boot space, the Q8 e-tron's 569 litres trumps the iX's 500 litres. But when the second-row seats are folded, the iX's maximum capacity of 1,750 litres bests its rival, which only has 1,637 litres. In addition, the iX's boot has a lower loading height, so it's easier to load and unload heavier items.

Swiftly and silently

Motivating the iX are a pair of electric motors, which draw electrons from a 71kWh lithium-ion battery. They put out a combined 322bhp and 630Nm of torque, and can hurl the 2,440kg SUV from rest to 100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Powering the Q8 e-tron, on the other hand, is a 95kWh lithium-ion battery (up from 71kWh previously). And instead of a single motor, the Q8 e-tron 50 now has two motors. In boost mode, the powertrain kicks out 335bhp and 669Nm of torque, enabling the SUV to finish the century sprint in six seconds.

But while both cars' performance figures are similar, it's the iX that feels lighter and quicker on its feet. Helped by the more precise helm, the Bimmer is more fun to pilot, even in built-up areas.

However, it's less refined than the Q8 e-tron, as the frameless windows are more prone to letting in outside noise. The electric door latches are also particularly loud — the sound it makes each time you unlock and open a door might even alarm occupants.

The Q8, in contrast, is markedly silent. There's no sensation of speed even as you press on and instead of an urgent shove when you nail the accelerator pedal, the car feels unruffled and unhurried even as the scenery starts to blur.

Ride quality is another strong point, with the Audi more able to smooth out road undulations, too. If you had to go on a road trip as a passenger, you'd be comfier in the Q8 e-tron than in the iX.

The big question

Two flagship electric SUVs, two different designs, two opposite characters. On paper, it's easy to conclude that the otherworldly and futuristic iX is the way to go.

Indeed, new school feels more agile and is more in tune with where automobiles are headed. The nifty cockpit, which scores high on in terms of connectivity, along with the more useful boot, are other pluses that make the iX hard to resist.

But before you head in that direction, give 'old school' a try first. Though its design is less exciting, there's something to be said about the car's quiet ride, solid feel, and user-friendly interface. They add to the SUV's luxurious character and to me, make it an even more compelling option in this contest.

BMW iX xDrive40

More futuristic character

More minimalist, spaceship-like interface

Has lighter, more agile handling

More user-friendly boot space

Audi Q8 e-tron 50 SUV

Less flashy, more conventional

Cockpit feels better built

Interface and controls are more intuitive

Feels more like a luxury SUV

This article was first published in sgCarMart.