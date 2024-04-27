BMW iX1 eDrive20 review: Pleasant ride and drive meet raised usability

Back when the third generation BMW X1 arrived in Singapore, it heralded a slew of models that would eventually reach here, all managing to duck under the requirements to be eligible for registration here with a Cat A COE.

Notable examples that would follow include the Ioniq 5, the Volkswagen Golf, as well as BMW's own 2 Series Active Tourer.

But now, there's yet another contender here to compete for the pocket money of those looking to get good value out of their premium inner-city commuter: The BMW iX1.

What is it again?

Just like what BMW's first all-electric SUV, the iX3, is to the X3, this iX1 is essentially the same premium compact crossover as the X1, save for the fact that underneath its sheet metal is an all-electric drivetrain in place of a petrol-burning one.

Let's get the essential numbers out of the way. This iX1 is animated by a 64.8kWh battery, which gives it a WLTP range of 474km. This battery powers a 148bhp electric motor (the power cap for electric cars to be eligible for registration with a Cat A COE is higher than for petrol cars) that also produces a total of 250Nm of torque — figures greater than those offered by the BMW X1 sDrive16i we tested.

On paper, both cars post the same century sprint time of 10.5 seconds, a result of the iX1 being weighed down by a 290kg weight penalty. But these numbers only tell part of the story.

Where the X1 felt just sufficiently quick for commuter work, the electric drivetrain of the iX1 makes it outright zippy when sprinting between the lights. And there's plenty besides that make the iX1 a pleasure to drive.

Carry good speed into a curving road and the iX1 will offer up a nicely weighted steering, further encouraging eager driving. And ride quality here is also excellent: It is a touch on the firm side, but exhibits none of the willingness to transmit road imperfections into the cabin like the BMW X5, those chunky 55-profile tyres no doubt helping affairs here.

What else can I expect from this car?

There's something else here in the iX1 that's new: It's BMW's Operating System 9.

As with the X1, this infotainment system is displayed though a 10.7-inch touchscreen that comes paired with a 10.25-inch driver's instrument cluster. For those who find the array of tiles on the main menu screen of Operating System 8 a little too much for quick navigation between sub-menus, the new system sorts these tiles into a few categories that you an access via tabs located right at the top, instead of a slider located at the far left of the screen.

Also aiding general ease of use here is the retention of the widgets menu of Operating System 8.5, so you can easily access your more frequently needed settings all while on the navigation screen.

I imagine the new icons used for the car's various safety systems (which visualise just what each system does) will also make setting the iX1 up a fair bit easier for the typical consumer.

For those who are still unaccustomed to pointing and swiping away at the screen when behind the wheel, you'll want to note that this iX1 comes without a rotary controller on its floating centre console, which, in consolation, does free up a handy space for you or your partner store a small handbag.

And what about my other passengers?

And talking about space, there should be enough for all here. Those with lanky children will be pleased to note that this iX1 feels the most spacious from the hip upward next to rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQA-Class and the Lexus UX Electric.

Further back, you get a total of 490 litres of boot space in the iX1 — a little short on the 540 litres offered by the BMW X1 — but still more than enough to see to all your shopping runs and errands.

And with a tested energy economy of 6.6km/kWh, which translates to a real world range of close to 420km, you should have little issue keeping the battery topped up if you stop for a quick charge on the way back from the shopping centre either.

So, should I get one?

For $261,888, this BMW iX1 undercuts the $289,888 updated Mercedes-Benz EQA-Class, which was recently revealed at The Car Expo.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA, however, does come with a total of 188bhp, and Audi is further scheduled to launch the Q4 e-tron here later this year, although it is set to arrive here (as far as we know for now) with a 282bhp output, which should translate into a taller asking price still.

For those who want a premium crossover but don't want to pay extra for any more power than what you'll really need to accomplish your daily commutes, this iX1 should be quite the straightforward option, unless (or until) we see more Cat A variants of its rivals arrive here.

What we like

Decently weighted steering and supple ride

Good space for all passengers

Improved usability from new infotainment operating system

Competitively priced against rival options

What we dislike

More powerful alternatives are on the horizon

This article was first published in sgCarMart.