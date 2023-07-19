BMW iX1 gets all-new electric drivetrain that doubles down on horsepower and torque figures

MUNICH, GERMANY - 185km/h. That's how fast we managed to push the new BMW iX1 to its VMAX on the unrestricted Autobahn as we travelled 165km north from Munich to the Bavarian municipality of Rinchnach.

On one hand, the 185km/h we clocked surpasses the iX1's quoted top speed of 180km/h. And take it from us, it is sure-footed even when you're travelling more than double the legal Singaporean speed limit. But that figure is still bested by the X1 sDrive16i's 200km/h top speed.

Typically, EVs are renowned for their lofty torque figures, but they rarely fare well where top speed figures are concerned, owning to their single-speed gear ratios.

In a Singaporean context, however, high top speed figures aren't exactly relevant in our island city state - especially not when we're limited to 90km/h on the highway. So it goes without saying that the vast majority of iX1 buyers here won't experience how adept the iX1 is on the Autobahn.

What the local audience would be more concerned with is how the all-electric iX1 deviates from the conventionally petrol-powered X1 sDrive16i on sale today. Especially so when both cars are nearly identical in the looks department.

BMW iX1 - The looks

When we say identical, we do mean identical. From a visual standpoint, there is very little to distinguish the iX1 from its petrol-powered counterpart. They share the exact exterior dimensions, occupying the same footprint at 4500mm long and 1845mm wide. The iX1 rides 26mm lower, given the additional 500 kilos of sprung mass riding on the same 245-section tyres. Unsurprising, given that both ICE and EV are underpinned by BMW's UKL2 platform.

Save for a sealed-off "grille" (made of moulded plastic to mimic the grille of the X1), additional bits of blue around the badges and the absence of exhaust pipes, the body of the iX1 is identical to that of the X1. Even in both the xLine (resplendent in San Remo green metallic) and M Sport (Portimao Blue) guises, they look identical to their ICE counterparts.

The U11-generation X1 has grown considerably in terms of looks and size, making this "baby" SUV nearly as large as a first-generation X3. The signature kidney grilles have also been enlarged, as per BMW's modus operandi, and the end result is a car that dwarfs its Germanic competition. Which isn't a bad thing at all.

BMW iX1 - The interior

In the cabin, it's a similar story. The large exterior dimensions translate to a roomier cabin that isn't far shy of the X3's interior. The front seats are snug and sportive (the M Sport version has marginally stiffer seats) and the rear bench affords a generous amount of head and knee room. Even when you put three passengers in the back.

The dashboard sees the addition of BMW's familiar curved display (comprised of a 10.7-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment screen) and a neater centre console with a toggle switch for a gear selector. It's the same setup you'd find in the 2 Series Active Tourer and doesn't look too dissimilar to that of the LCI-ed 3 Series cabin.

The iX1's boot is rated at 490 litres, which is a 50-litre drop from the 540 litres you get in the petrol-powered X1 we get in Singapore. Boot underfloor storage is impacted too, because of the rear-mounted motor taking up room beneath the floorboards, but it's still a modest amount of space. If needed, the rear seats can be folded flat to expand your carrying capacity to 1495 litres.

But stepping into the cabin, one wouldn't even be aware that there's a 64.7kWh slab of batteries under the cabin floor. Or that the iX1 is a fully-electric car for that matter. It's not until one depresses the start button and hears the car whirring to life that you'd be clued in to the iX1's electrified nature.

BMW iX1 - The drive

It's not often that you'd find a car on a lower rung of a brand's family tree that has better performance figures than its larger kin. But here we are with the iX1 which dwarfs the power and acceleration figures of the larger iX3.

The dual-motor drivetrain in the iX1 xDrive30 (to quote its full model designation) generates a combined 313 horsepower and 494Nm of torque. Top speed is (as mentioned earlier) 180km/h, which matches that of the iX3 on paper.

However, the iX1 has a maximum quoted range of between 417 to 440km, which is bested by the 460km in the iX3. Nonetheless, it's an impressive figure, especially so when you consider the iX1's 64.7kWh battery makes do with 20 per cent less capacity than the iX3.

On the road, the familiarity of the cabin and commanding view of the road ahead does impart one with the sense that you're essentially driving an X1. The driving position is spot on and the instruments are clear and legible. But the moment you take a stab at the throttle with a hint of eagerness, the car propels you forward with a surprising amount of gusto.

On paper, the iX1 has a 0-100km/h time of 5.6 seconds, which makes it startlingly quick off the line. For reference, its quicker than the iX3 (which has less power), quicker than the i4 eDrive35 (and the i4 eDrive40), and even quicker than the iX xDrive40 - which has a lot more weight to hustle.

Quick as it might be, the iX1 does cope well with undulations and road surface markings with aplomb. At Singaporean highway speeds, very little noise intrudes the cabin, apart from the odd tyre noise. It's only past 130km/h where the buffeting becomes more pronounced and audible.

The M Sport variant does come with mildly stiffer springs that make the ride harsher, but it has very amenable levels of compression and rebound so you (or your occupants) wouldn't be jostled about the cabin.

Ticking the option box for the M Sport variant also grants a "Boost" paddle where you'd typically find your downshift paddle. Tug on it and you'll engage Sport mode for 10 seconds, which essentially works like a downshift paddle that allows you to overtake other road users with ease.

BMW iX1 - Conclusion

As of now, the iX1 in this xDrive30 guise is the only option if you're in the market for an X1-shaped electric offering. As much as it impressed us darting around the Bavarian state, we couldn't shake the feeling that the car would be better suited to Singapore's road network if it came as a single motor variant.

Imparting the iX1 with just one front/rear mounted motor would undoubtedly improve the car's range and efficiency figures - IF it were to have the same 64.7kWh battery pack. Performance would naturally take a dip, but we found that the iX3's 286hp/400Nm was plenty good enough for road duties in Singapore. And it isn't as if you'd be winning any drag races by sprinting to 100km/h in under 6 seconds.

Perhaps we're being blasphemous, but it could do with a bit less power. To cite Jeremy Clarkson of TopGear fame, the phrase "You can enjoy it, but you can't enjoy all of it" rings true in the case of the iX1.

While you may be able to fully utilise the 313 horsepower that the iX1 produces on the Autobahn, you can't really do so within the confines of Singapore. But that little anecdote is unlikely to dissuade customers from owning an iX1. If anything, the performance metrics of the iX1 may just entice customers even more.

BMW iX1 Drivetrain Full electric Electric Motor / Layout Dual Motor / Front and Rear Motor Power / Torque 313hp / 494Nm Battery Type / Capacity Lithium-ion, 64.7kWh Standard Charge Time / Type 6.5 Hours / 11kW AC Fast Charge Time / Type 29 minutes / 130kW DC Electric Range* 417-440km 0-100km/h 5.6 seconds Top Speed 180km/h Efficiency 18.1 – 16.8 kWh/100km VES Band TBC Agent Eurokars Auto / Performance Motors Limited Price TBC Availability Late 2023 to early 2024 Verdict: Familiar looks, familiar interfaces, near identical dimensions as the ICE-powered X1 but with more than double the power. And electrified.

