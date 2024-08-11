BMW iX1 review: The 'affordable' BMW in this electric age

There is a significant subset of car buyers in Singapore who like to go for the most affordable car of a premium brand, mainly because it serves as a relatively easy entry point into luxury motoring.

Thanks to Singapore's taxation regulations that mean smaller-engined and less powerful cars tend to be more affordable, these buyers tend to gravitate towards downsized versions of Audi/BMW/Mercedes-Benz's compact models. As a result, some of these cars have become big sellers for these brands in Singapore.

But now that we're moving into the era of electric vehicles (EVs), what is their equivalent to the entry-level premium models that Singaporeans love so much?

One of them would probably be this, the BMW iX1, which currently holds the status of BMW's most affordable electric car officially on sale in Singapore.

What's so special about the iX1?

Because of Singapore's unique vehicle taxation and COE system, the iX1 we get here is actually not offered in this form anywhere else in the world.

In other markets, the iX1 eDrive20 is powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels and develops 152kW/204hp. However, for Singapore, the output has been tuned down to 110kW/148hp, allowing it to qualify for a Category A COE.

For EVs, it is much easier to come up with a less powerful car, for the simple reason that power adjustments on EVs are just a matter of tweaking software.

You could do the same for internal combustion engine (ICE) cars as well, to limit their power output, but developing a smaller engine requires rather extensive engineering effort, which might not always be worth the development costs unless there are justifiable economies of scale.

In any case, the iX1 signals the continuation of a trend of sorts, in that it is the least powerful version of an entry-level model, a type of car which would usually sell well here.

And BMW has the advantage of brand cachet as well, being the only one of the traditional 'big 3' German premium brands to have a Cat A EV offering. That said, competition in that segment is intense, with a whole variety of choices now available, including Tesla and BYD, but BMW is hoping that the strength of its brand is enough to draw buyers to the iX1.

What's it like?

At first glance, the iX1 looks almost the same as the regular X1. Perhaps those with sharper eyes might notice the slightly different grille design, but other than that it's hard to separate the electric iX1 and the petrol-powered X1 visually.

The interior is pretty much the same too. There's plenty of room for passengers, and the cabin looks fresh and modern, without the obvious spartan look that one would expect from an entry-level model.

You get a wireless smartphone charger in the centre console, and the large 10.7-inch central screen runs on BMW's latest Operating System 9, which unfortunately can be a bit finicky to operate as many of the functions are now accessible via touchscreen only.

The most obvious difference between petrol and electric though is in the way it drives. As you would expect, the electric powertrain does give the iX1 some much-needed pep in its performance. Both cars take 10.5 seconds to go from 0-100km/h, but the instantaneous torque delivery of the iX1 means that it feels zippy and eager off the line as you put your foot down.

Given its restrained power, the iX1 does run out of puff quickly, but you don't buy a car like this for its top-end speed anyway. What you get instead is a car that does well in most driving metrics, but it sticks firmly in the middle ground, being neither exciting nor outright terrible.

The electric drivetrain's battery pack, installed low down on the car, gives the iX1 great stability. This translates into a decently comfortable ride, as well as relatively stable handling. It's very composed and competent on the roads, but again it's not a car to pulse the senses or drive your heart rate up in excitement.

One rather annoying trait though is the iX1's level of regenerative braking. There is an Adaptive mode which apparently uses radar sensors to detect traffic ahead and adjusts the amount of regen braking and energy recuperation based on the prevailing conditions.

Sounds like a good idea for efficiency, but in reality the system seems to kick in rather randomly and abruptly, catching you out unawares sometimes. The saving grace though is that you can switch off the Adaptive mode and set the regen to low, but it does mar the driving experience a bit.

BMW claims that the iX1 can travel up to 474km a full charge, which would possibly be achievable if you're careful with your right foot. Real world range would probably be in the low 400s though, which is still quite impressive in any case.

Should I buy one?

If you're looking for a practical electric SUV for everyday duties, then by all objective measures the iX1 very much fits the bill. It's easy and pleasant to drive, and there's a good amount of room to accommodate you and your family.

However, despite being BMW's most affordable electric car in Singapore, the iX1 still comes with a pretty sizeable price tag of $264,888 with COE (as of Aug 2024). With the premium gap between COE Cat A and B narrowing in recent months, that kind of money does open up your options to a lot more choices.

Indeed, Audi's recently launched Q4 e-tron, which goes head to head with the iX1, offers more power for a slightly lower price tag despite netting a Cat B COE.

And if you're not particularly brand conscious, there's a whole bunch of new contenders such as Zeekr with their electric SUV offerings all jostling for your attention in the market.

But if the appeal of the BMW brand is too strong for you to resist, then the iX1 does make for a compelling choice. The key thing is though that despite being an entry-level car, it doesn't in any way feel cheap. And that would be the greatest attraction of the iX1, the fact that it is not a 'lesser' BMW by any means.

