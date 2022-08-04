BMW launches entry-level i4 eDrive35

BMW has announced the least-expensive, entry-level version of its electric sedan, the i4, with the new i4 eDrive35 that features a smaller battery and less power than the current cheapest i4, the eDrive40.

This launch comes after the BMW i4 M50 which we saw recently in Singapore, and the i4 eDrive40 launched earlier this year in Singapore. Currently, BMW has no firm timeline for the debut of the i4 eDrive35 in Singapore.

The entry-level i4 sedan is driven by the same Gen5 eDrive powertrain technology found in the BMW iX and the other i4 models. As the entry-level model in BMW's i4 lineup, the eDrive35 features a single electric motor producing 281hp and 400Nm of torque. That's 55 fewer horses than the i4 eDrive40.

However, it doesn't seem the eDrive35 will be much slower than its more expensive sibling. BMW says the entry-level i4 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in an estimated six seconds with a top speed of 190 km/h. The eDrive40 can achieve the same feat in 5.7 seconds.

Model Power

(hp) Torque

(Nm) 0 – 100

(km/h) Top speed (km/h) Range (km) eDrive35 281 400 Six seconds 190 Up to 418km (Est.) eDrive40 340 430 5.7s 190 460km** M50 544 795 3.9s 225 Up to 510km**

*LTA homologated figures

**WLTP non-LTA homologated figures

BMW quoted it to have an estimated WLTP range of 418 km. Utilising DC fast charging, the eDrive35 can be charged at a rate of up to 180 kW which allows it to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in only 32 minutes.

Inside, you also get the dramatic BMW Curved Display which consists of a 12.3-inch driver's display alongside a 14.9-inch control display that runs on BMW OS8.

Production is expected to start in late 2022 with deliveries in the US coming in early 2023 with a starting base price of USD$51,400($71,000).

Currently, the i4 eDrive40 sedan costs $312,888 with COE and VES, we're guessing the entry-level i4 could be priced at $280,000 depending on the COE prices should it come to Singapore.

For now, BMW Singapore is closely evaluating the i4 eDrive35 for an introduction here. Stay tuned for more information on when the entry-level i4 will be arriving on our shores.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.