BMW M2 3.0 requires finessing to harness power and dance on the road

I'll admit, I don't know anything about ballet, but it's universally agreed upon as a delicate art form that requires great finesse to master. And after driving the new BMW M2, it was the first thing that came to mind.

BMW's M cars are engineered to be capable machines on the roads, just like how pointe shoes are made for a ballerina's performance on the stage. But it takes much more than donning a specialised pair of shoes to dance gracefully. Likewise, the M2 will go really fast, but it ultimately depends on the one behind the wheel…

Looking the part is just the start

When photos of the second-generation M2 broke cover, the internet was abuzz with strong opinions of how its predecessor (with its curvier lines) was easier to love. My initial impression wasn't that dissimilar - the boxy design elements, along with the new grille that reminds of the equally divisively designed XM, resulted in a rather peculiar design.

However, after spending some time with it, I started to appreciate the M2's design - I suppose that's the thing about art, it takes time for one to appreciate it. The grille might seem odd at first, but it is adequately sized in proportion to the front end. And if you think about it, the boxy front intake sections and the two boxy bumps on the rear bumper share resemblance with DTM race cars - all it requires is a massive front splitter and rear diffuser to complete the look.

The side profile is one part of the new M2's design that will get everyone nodding unanimously - BMW designed some prominently flared, angular fenders to accommodate the wide track width of the car, and it accentuates the car's dynamic nature even while it's standing still.

It has the power to back it up

The M2's dynamic capabilities are clear from the moment you peek at its spec sheet. Powered by a detuned version of the 3.0-litre straight-six TwinPower Turbo engine that you'll find inside the M3 and M4, the M2 produces 550Nm of torque between 2,650 and 5,870rpm, and a maximum output of 453bhp at 6,250rpm.

Power is sent through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Meanwhile, the Active M Differential delegates power between the two rear wheels, allowing a locking effect of up to 100 per cent when required. This allows the car to optimise traction on various road surfaces, and to tweak its handling characteristics when needed - I've experienced the dramatic effect of a clever rear differential when I drove the Audi RS3

While the M4-derived engine would have already gotten one's expectation high, it isn't all that the M2 is blessed with - plenty of its suspension components are also shared with the former, and this results in the M2 having the same track width as the M4. The wide track, well-engineered suspension bits, along with a short wheelbase (110mm shorter than the M4), have created an agile machine with incredible dynamic capabilities.

Very lively, agile and a little crazy

Just like a pair of intricately crafted and decorated pointe shoes ready for the stage, the M2 looks race-ready, packs enough firepower to put most cars to shame, and has a chassis that is engineered to perform.

But having the right tool for the job isn't enough - you can't simply stuff a boor into those purpose-built shoes and expect an elegant performance. The M2 is the same - all that engineering has created a machine that requires a capable driver behind the wheel to dance gracefully on the tarmac.

While the M2's short wheelbase and rear-wheel drive layout make it nimble and agile, which can be fun and exhilarating in the right hands, it also has the potential to give lesser drivers a proper scare.

Living up to its reputation as a well-tuned rear-wheel drive sports car, the M2 will rotate and turn-in swiftly with the application of throttle mid-turn.

However, even with traction and stability control left on, the rear tyres will chirp and skip momentarily as the engine reaches peak torque at around 3,000rpm. And it is at that moment, just before the car rockets out of the corner, that you'll realise the clever electronics are the reason why the car isn't already going sideways.

Unlike something with a longer wheelbase, the M2 trades calmness and composure for liveliness and agility, proving to be a handful when driven close to the limits of grip - it is a car that beckons for a masterful driver to put it to proper use.

It has a softer side as well

Although driving the M2 to its limits is an activity best left to the professionals, it is a car that anyone can enjoy. Its interior is almost identical to the M4, with plenty of carbon fibre trim to complement its sporty nature. Sitting behind the steering wheel is a large curved display that houses the 12.3-inch digital cluster and the 14.9-inch touchscreen powered by BMW Operating System 8, just like what you'll find in the facelifted 3 Series and the M3 Touring.

There are USB ports, wireless charging, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, so keeping your devices charged and connected on long drives is never a worry. The interior of the M2 is also surprisingly spacious - in fact there's enough legroom in the rear to accommodate adults comfortably (though headroom is scarce). With good insulation and a surprisingly supple ride quality, this is a car that you can bring on road trips up north without worrying about comfort.

It's made to dance but are you skilful enough to step up to the stage?

BMW has made an agile sports car that's easy to live with, and it'll even make you feel like a superstar - there's plenty of power to go fast in a straight line, and the loud, throaty exhaust will even burble and pop in Sport and Sport Plus modes. The steering is quick, while throttle response in Sport Plus is sharp as a needle. Indeed, the M2 is as sporty as you'd imagine.

And yet, it is a car that'll require much more skill and finesse behind the wheel to realise its full potential. At $507,888 (at the time of writing), the M2 costs almost $100,000 less than the M4, and it sure isn't a lesser car. In fact, I reckon the M2 will not only be fast, but also a whole lot of fun - if you possess the skills to dance with it.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.