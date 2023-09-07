BMW reveals the iX1 eDrive20

The new, less powerful and more sedate variant of the electric BMW iX1 has just been announced. This is the BMW iX1 eDrive20 and it's perhaps the more sedate version of the iX1 we drove in Munich earlier this year.

From the outset, this eDrive20 looks identical to the iX1 and X1 sDrive16i (sans exhaust pipes) aside from a newer, smoother grille that appears vaguely similar to that of the iX SUV. Even in the cabin, the BMW curved display and interfaces are identical too. It's in the powertrain where this new iX1 differs from the initial launch model.

At the heart of the car is a new front-drive unit that produces 204 horsepower and 247Nm of torque - specs that match that of the Mini Countryman E. It's a significant drop in power from the 313hp/494Nm you get in the iX1 xDrive30, but the car's battery capacity remains the same at 64.7kWh.

The new iX1 has a quoted range figure between 430-475km and an efficiency rating of 15.4-17.2kWh/100km. Predictably, the car's top speed is a smidge lower at 170km/h and the car sprints from 0-100km/h in a more modest 8.6 seconds.

Sales of the BMW iX1 eDrive20 in Europe will begin in November 2023 with an indicative price of 47,900 Euros (S$70,100). Factoring in local taxes and all relevant rebates, estimated prices for the iX1 eDrive20 in Singapore could range from $260,000 to $280,000.

Given the specifications and estimated pricing of the car, the iX1 eDrive20 would go up against the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mercedes EQA, or perhaps even the Hyundai IONIQ 5 or Kia EV6. Of course, we'll have to wait for official details on the car's launch date and price.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.