BMW reveals new digital tech for CES 2024

BMW has revealed the suite of digital features it will showcase at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show.

Kicking things off is the reveal that the firm will get its own app store with third-party apps. The BMW ConnectedDrive Store will offer a constantly growing range of apps for music, news, and gaming, and will even feature games that can be played with full-fledged gaming controllers.

One such game, titled Beach Buggy Racing 2, will be on show at the exhibition, offering visitors to the event an action-packed racing game experience that is reminiscent of the major console classics.

BMW states that Bluetooth-enabled gaming controllers can be connected to the infotainment system in just a few steps, and the feature will be available via an available over-the-air update for the BMW Operating System 9 over the course of 2024.

BMW is also bringing more entertainment options to the rest of its lineup. After unveiling the BMW Theatre Screen with Amazon Fire TV built-in in the rear compartment of the BMW 7 Series, BMW customers are now able to watch a variety of video content on the central display of their vehicles thanks to the addition of a new Video App for BMW Operating Systems 8.5 and 9.

The video app is now available in the US, UK, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and soon will be coming to Japan. The portals available across countries include Pluto TV, Bloomberg, TED, Yahoo! and Chili.

Also available to see at the exhibition are augmented reality glasses designed to enhance the driving experience. Visitors will experience the use of these glasses on a trip through Las Vegas, and will see how navigation and hazard information, information on points of interest and entertainment content are perfectly embedded within the real environment through a pair of XREAL Air 2 mixed reality devices. BMW states that these devices have the potential to provide both drivers and passengers with extended information and content, as a supplement to the displays installed in the vehicle.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.

