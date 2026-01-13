BMW showcases Skytop and Vision Neue Klasse X in Singapore

At the 2026 Singapore Motor Show, BMW's two-storey booth saw a wide range of the brand's current model lineup on display. However, alongside those cars that you could buy right now were two unique pieces that money could not buy — the BMW Skytop and the Vision Neue Klasse X.

The BMW Skytop is a hyper-exclusive, limited edition model made specifically for enthusiasts and collectors. Limited to just 50 units globally (all of which have been sold), the Skytop is an exotic celebration of the brand's roadster heritage.

The shark-nose design, pronounced arrow shape of the bonnet and tightening tail specifically reference the BMW Z8. The open-top two-seater is powered by the most powerful V8 that BMW makes, with the 4.4-litre engine producing 617bhp. With power sent to all four wheels, the Skytop will eclipse the century mark in just 3.3 seconds.

Beyond performance and an unmissable design, the Skytop also embodies the best of BMW luxury. The two removable sections of the soft-top roof are trimmed in synthetic leather, while the roll-over bar behind the seat is also leather-wrapped.

Similarly, the seats are wrapped in the same brown shade of leather as the roof, and are accented by brogue-style decoration. You will also find crystal applications embedded into the cockpit, pairing with premium features like soft-closing doors and the Bower & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System to deliver a sumptuous experience befitting the car's reportedly half-million euro price tag.

Also on display at the BMW booth was the Vision Neue Klasse X, though unlike the Skytop it is neither road-legal nor does it even have a price tag. That's because it is a concept car that highlights what customers can expect from the brand's new Neue Klasse models. The Neue Klasse sees BMW heralding in a host of new technologies and developments.

These include the new design language, the new Panoramic iDrive concept headlined by the Panoramic Vision Display, the sixth generation eDrive system promising significantly improved efficiency, as well as new 'super-brains' that control a wide range of driving functions.

That vision of the future, however, isn't just a vision anymore. Yes, the real car is already here (well, not here here, but it has been revealed globally), and it is coming soon. It is the new BMW iX3, and you can read our first drive impressions of the car. Singaporean customers can expect the new iX3 to be available in Singapore in the second half of this year.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.