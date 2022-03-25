BMW study reveals 8 in 10 drivers in Southeast Asia want more electric vehicles on the roads

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

A study conducted by the BMW Group in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand has revealed that 78 per cent of drivers believe that more EVs on the road will contribute to an environmentally conscious world.

The online survey polled 4,000 drivers from the four countries with at least 70 per cent holding a driving licence. The study was aimed at understanding the attitudes towards owning EVs in Southeast Asia, their impact on the environment, and motivating factors in ownership.

Out of the 4,000 respondents, while 41 per cent expressed interest in purchasing EVs, 45 per cent decided they would be more convinced if the price was closer to that of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

Despite that, there still remained a fair amount of misconceptions about EVs in the survey. For example, 40 per cent of respondents believed that most EVs only have ranges of 100km. Despite these misconceptions, only 7 per cent were concerned about the safety of electric vehicles.

While the numbers make it seem like Southeast Asian drivers are keen to go green, the poll showed that drivers needed assurance on maintenance and repair coverage after the switch. 42 per cent of respondents showed a desire for a longer warranty period of up to 10 years.

In fact, 91 per cent noted that a physical after sales service centre was important for all their maintenance needs. Lars Nielsen, Managing Director of BMW Group Asia, notes this market and says that BMW Group Asia is “set to deliver on through our physical service centres”.

When it came to motivating factors in EV ownership, cost and charging convenience still took the lead with 16 per cent and 15 per cent citing those as important factors in making the switch.

With the various government initiatives set up to encourage EV ownership, and new charging stations popping up across the island, we’re sure that the move to electric mobility will only see growth. Mr. Nielsen believes this too, saying that “2022 will be another electrifying year as the infrastructure expands in the region.”

This article was first published in CarBuyer.