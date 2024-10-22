BMW unveils new 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW has unveiled its second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, complete with a new design, improved suspension technology and a revamped drive portfolio.

Two variants, the BMW 220 M Sport Gran Coupe and the BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe, will be available to interested customers at launch. Both will be equipped with the latest generation petrol engines, including 48-volt mild hybrid technology in the 220 M Sport.

The 220 M Sport produces 168bhp with 280Nm of torque, can go 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 230km/h. In comparison, the M235 xDrive produces 296bhp with 400Nm of torque, can go from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 249km/h.

BMW states that it has increased the rigidity of the body structure on the new cars, thus improving their agility, steering precision and cornering dynamics. Specifically, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe's chassis refinements include optimised kinematics and new shock absorber technology. Special tweaks to the front wheels are also said to offer better steering feedback and stability at speed.

As standard, the M235 xDrive is fitted with Adaptive M suspension as well, which sees the coupe getting variable shock absorbers for a more versatile blend of agility and long-distance comfort. With this setup, the car is also lowered by up to 8mm, and boasts sports steering.

The second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe's exterior has an expressive front section and an extended silhouette, increasing in length by 20mm to 4,546mm with a 2,670mm wheelbase, an overall width of 1,800mm, and a height increase of 25mm to 1,445mm. It also comes with 430 litres of boot space, with its second row offering a 40:20:40 split as standard.

The radiator grille and a large, black lower air inlet enhance the second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe's sporty look, further highlighted by vertical side openings and protruding headlights in the side sections. Like many of its siblings recently, the car also sports the number '2' embossed into the Hofmeister kink aft of its rear doors.

At the back, the rear lights' contours feature an indentation in the lower section, with vertically aligned LED elements echoing the design of the headlights. In addition, the tailpipes on the 220 M Sport are invisible.

The interior contains many enhancements defined by the latest BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and a wide range of features and digital services based on BMW Operating System 9, including cutting-edge driving assistance and parking systems. Up front, the 2 Series Gran Coupe also gets the same sorts of ambient lighting treatment first seen on the latest 1 Series.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.