BMW unveils new armoured X5 Protection VR6

BMW has revealed a new, X5 Protection VR6 armoured SUV.

That 'VR6' refers to the car's ballistic and blast resistance rating, which comes courtesy of the use of safety glass as well as an armoured passenger compartment. The latter comes thanks to the use of high-strength steel, tailored to the car's body. This material is applied around the doors, side frame, roof, and bulkhead.

The X5 Protection VR6 also gets an armoured partition in its luggage compartment, and an aluminium splinter guard in its underbody. A self-sealing fuel tank that ensures occupants will be able to make a getaway even if the tank has been hit by a bullet also comes as standard for the armoured SUV.

Customers can, additionally, opt for an extended underbody armouring and additional armouring for the roof.

BMW states that the needed protection features for the new BMW X5 Protection VR6 were factored into the development process for the X5 itself, so this armoured version of the car can be had with barely any perceptible difference on the exterior and interior to a regular X5, adding another layer of safety for those that want added discretion.

Customers can, however, still specify their car with flashing LED lights in the radiator grille, roof-mounted light beacons, and an acoustic signalling system and a roof antenna with an additional receiver for a digital two-way radio. Flag poles are also optionally available for those that will utilise the car for official occasions.

The car will come exclusively in a four-seater layout, and BMW states that occupants will be able to enjoy exactly the same amount of space and comfort in the X5 Protection VR6 as in a regular BMW X5. The armoured SUV comes with a 500-litre luggage capacity, while its maximum permissible payload is 475kg.

The BMW X5 Protection VR6 comes powered by a 523bhp 4.4-litre V8 engine that develops peak torque of 750Nm. This power allows the SUV to complete the century sprint in 5.9 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 210km/h.

The car is set to make its world premiere at the IAA Mobility 2023 alongside the BMW i7 Protection and BMW 7 Series Protection.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.