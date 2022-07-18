BMW's first electric M car, the i4 M50 sedan, launches in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A new high-performance electric sedan has launched from BMW today, with the BMW i4 M50 making its local debut at the brand's BMW Experience Days 2022 event held at Changi Exhibition Centre.

The car is the second model in the i4 lineup, joining the BMW i4 eDrive40 ($338,888 with COE) that launched earlier this year.

The i4 M50, as the 'M' in its name promises, has a lot more power, all-wheel drive, and is priced at $412.888 with COE. There is also a special M anniversary edition, the 50 Jahre, that costs $441,888 with COE.*

To take in the car with your own eyes, visit the Performance Munich Autos showroom from Monday, July 18, 2022.

BMW M celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and BMW Asia celebrated with its Experience Days event this weekend, where it's expected more than 500 attendees will get to drive BMW and BMW M models.

Mr Lars Nielsen, the managing director of BMW Asia, said, "This is the perfect time to present the first electrified high-performance model in the history of BMW M GmbH, the BMW i4 M50, in Singapore. Deliveries of the first units of the BMW i4 M50 will happen this month, following the successful launch of the BMW i4 eDrive40 earlier this year."

The i4 is closely related to the 4 Series Gran Coupe, BMW's four-door coupe/GT sedan, and shares the same essential electric drive tech and battery pack as the base i4 eDrive40. The interior with its updated 14.9-inch BMW Widescreen and OS 8.

As first reported by CarBuyer at the international announcement of the i4, the M50 may be the first electric M car, but it does stick to the M playbook closely: It has a sporty body kit, 19-inch wheels, more aggressive and blacked-out aero bits on the front, air curtains, and rear diffuser.

Chassis improvement include M Sport brakes, variable sport steering, tuned M adaptive suspension (conventional front, air spring rear), special anti-roll bars, and strut tower brace on the front.

Unlike the eDrive40, the M50 has dual electric motors with a total of 544hp and nearly 800Nm, making it accelerate in from 0-100km/h in less than four seconds.

Model BMW i4 eDrive40 BMW i4 M50 Power/Torque 340hp / 430Nm 544hp / 795Nm 0-100km/h,Top speed 5.7s, 190km/h 3.9 seconds, 225km/h Weight (EU) 2125kg 2290kg Battery 80.7kWh net 80.7kWh net Efficiency 19.8kWh/100km* 23.1kWh/100km** Range 460km* Up to 510km** Charge time 8.5h to 100 per cent at 11kW31min from 10 per cent to 80 per cent at 210kW 8.5h to 100 per cent at 11kW31min from 10 per cent to 80 per cent at 210kW

*LTA homologated figures

**WLTP non-LTA homologated figures

The 50 Jahre model adds a bunch of special touches that celebrate BMW M’s five decades of motorsport nuttery and high-performance hijinks. It adds Frozen Portimao Blue paintwork, a BMW M Carbon Exterior package, interior carbon trim, sunroof, and 20-inch aero-design wheels.

We test drove the BMW M850i with 50 Jahre bits in Germany – it makes a tasty car even tastier.

