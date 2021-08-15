Board games to play right now: Entertain and fuel friendly competition at home

Outside of watching movies and cooking dinner together , board games are a timeless form of entertainment.

Unplug from your various electronic devices in favour of stepping into fantastical post-apocalyptic worlds, experience a life of crime or try your hand at being a spy. No matter which board game you choose, they are a sure means to temporarily escape reality.

Survive the Zombie Apocalypse in Zombicide

Work with your friends and family to survive a zombie outbreak in Zombicide. Suitable for one to six players, Zombicide is a collaborative board game that immerses players in an apocalypse and situations where they have to make difficult decisions.

Through different missions like supply retrieval, players must consider what supplies would be useful for their team’s survival to who will have to stay behind to distract the hoard.

Defeat a Global Pandemic

Imagine living in a world rocked by a devastating pandemic — oh, wait. Perhaps more than a little morbid to play a game where you and your team of experts must fight to prevent the world from succumbing to a viral pandemic, Pandemic is nonetheless a great way to occupy your time.

With the odds stacked against you, there is never a dull moment as you make important decisions that can make or break the survival of the world in this suspenseful set up.

Trekking the World: A Globetrotting Board Game

Filled with gorgeous illustrations of 48 of the world’s greatest sights, Trekking the World: Globetrotting Board Game will bring you on a whirlwind adventure across the globe from the comfort of your home.

Spark an acute sense of wanderlust in even your most reticent family members as you race to see world-renowned locations and collecting rare souvenirs. Great for taking notes for your next vacation!

Uncover the Murderer in Cluedo

Born of boredom during a World War II air raid, try out this classic whodunit that has entertained many since 1949. Accommodating up to six players, everyone is a suspect in this mystery game.

To deduce the identity of the killer, the site of the crime, and the murder weapon, one would have to rely on precise questions, deductive reasoning, and strategic movements on the board.

Expose the Thrilling Betrayal At House On The Hill

Look forward to an immersive Hollywood horror experience with Betrayal At House On The Hill . Select from six horror movie character cliches and embark on a journey into a mysterious mansion, where something terrifying awaits at every corner.

With over 50 missions to choose from, Betrayal At House On The Hill promises a thrilling evening filled with suspense and curveballs that will give you heart palpitations like nothing else. As your team (three to six players) are hunted down by serial killers and monsters, you’ll also have to watch your back with a traitor amongst you.

Navigate a Post-Nuclear World with Fallout

Derived from the video game franchise with the same name, Fallout features a variety of quests, factions, and areas to explore. No two missions are alike, making this game great for solo adventurers or a small group.

Navigate the burnt-out husk of America while fighting monsters, loot for supplies and make decisions that will ultimately have consequences on the outcome of the game.

Become a Disney Villain in Villainous

Disney’s Villainous delights in bring out your wicked side, casting players as famous Disney villains looking for their own happily ever after. Hunt down Triton’s trident as Ursula, cast curses as Maleficent or steal the magical lamp as Jafar – no matter which villain you are, you will certainly have a good time.

The most hilarious part is when you attempt to sabotage your fellow villains by directing classic Disney heroines and heroes like Snow White their way.

Do You Have What It Takes To Be a Spy?

Everyone’s dreamt of being a spy and Codename is the opportunity to live it out. Two to eight players are split into two sides with a spymaster overseeing the game, and participants relay information should single-worded hints and riddles.

The objective is to make contact with your team’s secret agents, all while avoiding an assassin hiding amongst you. An amazing ice-breaker, this game is competitive, sometimes downright hilarious, and always a good time.

Put On Your Best Poker Face in Monopoly: Cheater’s Edition

That’s right, cheating is literally a part of the gameplay with Monopoly: Cheater’s Edition. Test your cunning as you attempt to lie, cheat and plunder your way to the top as you keep a constant eye out for the other players who are doing the same.

If you’re caught cheating, you can reconsider your life of crime whilst behind bars. The game even provides a cheeky pair of plastic handcuffs to complete the look.

