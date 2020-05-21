Bold K-beauty lip colours and trends to try right now

Ask any makeup enthusiast, and they’ll tell you that a single lip colour has the power to switch up an entire look. Want a more natural and muted get-up? A nude lip is the way to go. Looking to make a statement? A red lipstick should do the trick.

But when it comes to lip colours in the K-beauty world, there’s so much more than just nudes and reds. While those two shades remain the never-changing staples in our makeup stash, K-beauty trends have also evolved to allow bolder, brighter and more unique lip colours to take centre stage.

As always, we’ve gotten some beauty inspiration from the top names in the industry – Song Hye-kyo, IU and Shin Min-a included – and that, coupled with a few of our tips, should be enough to make you want to dip your toes into these fun lip shades.