Bold K-beauty lip colours and trends to try right now

Ask any makeup enthusiast, and they’ll tell you that a single lip colour has the power to switch up an entire look. Want a more natural and muted get-up? A nude lip is the way to go. Looking to make a statement? A red lipstick should do the trick.
But when it comes to lip colours in the K-beauty world, there’s so much more than just nudes and reds. While those two shades remain the never-changing staples in our makeup stash, K-beauty trends have also evolved to allow bolder, brighter and more unique lip colours to take centre stage.
As always, we’ve gotten some beauty inspiration from the top names in the industry – Song Hye-kyo, IU and Shin Min-a included – and that, coupled with a few of our tips, should be enough to make you want to dip your toes into these fun lip shades.
The reverse ombré lip
Think: the just-bitten gradient lip trend but in reverse. This means that instead of a more pigmented inner lip and the colour fading towards the outer rim, it’s the other way around.
To recreate this look just like Shin Min-a did, grab a dark pink lip liner, like this one from Etude House, $4.90, that’s a couple of shades darker than your lipstick. After lining your lips, apply your lipstick with a lip brush and focus the pigment on the outer rim of your lip while slowly working inwards with soft dabs to create that iconic reverse ombré lip.
Matte, tumultuous pink
You can never go wrong with a bright matte pink lip shade – it amps up any look instantly and gives off that effortlessly chic yet girly vibe.
To cop the lip look just like the one Song Hye-kyo is rocking here, try using a bright coral-pink lipstick like the Lilybyred Matte Lipstick in Coral Cartoon, $13.90 – it’s matte, long-lasting and is the perfect bright coral shade to don on a casual date.
Bold periwinkle
Give your makeup look a pop of colour with a unique light purple shade like the one Pony is rocking here.
Our pick to cop this lip look is the Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Grape Pop, $36 – it’s a lipstick that’s infused with the benefits of a lip primer to allow you to skip that extra step of applying a lip base. Plus, this periwinkle shade has a velvet finish that allows for quick, on-the-go application.
Cherry red lips
Meant to mimic how your lips would look like if they had been stained by a cherry, this lip trend is the perfect finishing touch to any dramatic makeup look. It’s also a versatile shade that goes with any hair colour, as seen on IU when paired with her purple hairdo.
To cop this look, opt it for a lip tattoo so your lips look naturally cherry-stained. Try the BBIA Lip Ink Tattoo in Pure Blood, $13.90 – this Korean makeup line is popular for their lip shades as they are long-lasting and hydrating, making it the perfect pick for those with dry lips.
The deep violet pout
If there’s anyone who could inspire us to try a super dramatic lip shade, it’d be Pony. This Instagram-famous makeup artist has a knack for trying out bold lip colour and pulling it off super well.
Here, she’s got a rich blackberry-like shade on her lips, with a fierce cat eye to match. For a lip look similar to hers, opt for the KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Ayesha, $29, it’s a deep purple shade that’s sure to be a great conversation starter at any party or gathering.
Glossy, neon and pink
Pucker up, ladies, it’s time to invest in a gloss that’ll instantly amp up any lip colour. Here, IU’s rocking a neon pink lipstick gives off that effortlessly flirty vibe. But what we love about this lip look is how glossy and shiny it is.
To cop her look, you’ll need a neon pink gloss that’s ultra high shine and volumising like the Hourglass Unreal Lip Gloss in Cosmic, $50. First, pop your favourite neon pink lipstick onto your pout and top it off with the gloss for that extra sparkle and shine.
This article was first published in Her World Online.