Bold patterned shirts to go fancy from the waist up

A bold patterned shirt can anchor an entire outfit, adding major style points for the wearer. With so many prints out there, where do we start?
The classiest of all fancy prints would be — drumroll please — leopard. But hey, don’t just make do with any leopard print shirt.
Invest in good material, like Duchesse satin, silk shantung or any fabric heavier than cotton to look chic and not cheap. It’ll work on its own or as an overshirt on top of a simple tee. Pair it with tailored shorts to elevate the look or style it with jeans for a laidback appeal.
With that in mind, we present you some of our favourite go-big or go-home pieces that will bring out the fun and fearless spirit within us.
Loewe
Cotton and denim shirt, $625, Sandro
Silk shirt, $745, Etro
Badge appliqué floral print silk oversized shirt, $1,890, Burberry
Cotton and denim shirt, $475, Coach
Silk shirt, about $463, Equipment at Net-a-porter
Top, $697, Shushu/ Tong at Farfetch
Printed blouse with pleats, $69.90, Zara
Karly printed sash belt shirt, $49.90, Love, Bonito
Ivory farm-stories flowing shirt, $305, Bimba Y Lola
Metallic bust shirt, $3,900, Louis Vuitton
Astrid floral cocoon sleeve shirt, $630, Lee Mathews
Ines de la Fressange oxford printed long sleeve tunic, $59.90, Uniqlo
This article was first published in Her World Online.