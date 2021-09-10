Bold patterned shirts to go fancy from the waist up

A bold patterned shirt can anchor an entire outfit, adding major style points for the wearer. With so many prints out there, where do we start?

The classiest of all fancy prints would be — drumroll please — leopard. But hey, don’t just make do with any leopard print shirt.

Invest in good material, like Duchesse satin, silk shantung or any fabric heavier than cotton to look chic and not cheap. It’ll work on its own or as an overshirt on top of a simple tee. Pair it with tailored shorts to elevate the look or style it with jeans for a laidback appeal.

With that in mind, we present you some of our favourite go-big or go-home pieces that will bring out the fun and fearless spirit within us.

Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Cotton and denim shirt, $625, Sandro

PHOTO: Sandro

Silk shirt, $745, Etro

PHOTO: Etro

Badge appliqué floral print silk oversized shirt, $1,890, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

Cotton and denim shirt, $475, Coach

PHOTO: Coach

Silk shirt, about $463, Equipment at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Top, $697, Shushu/ Tong at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Printed blouse with pleats, $69.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Karly printed sash belt shirt, $49.90, Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Ivory farm-stories flowing shirt, $305, Bimba Y Lola

PHOTO: Y Lola

Metallic bust shirt, $3,900, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Astrid floral cocoon sleeve shirt, $630, Lee Mathews

PHOTO: Lee Mathews

Ines de la Fressange oxford printed long sleeve tunic, $59.90, Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

This article was first published in Her World Online.