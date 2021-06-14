Bolder and more dynamic: Peugeot 508 fastback launched in Singapore

The all-new Peugeot 508 is finally available here, two years after it was first displayed at the 2019 Singapore Motorshow.

Previously, the 508 was available as either a sedan or estate. In a first for the brand, the 508 will now come in fastback, as well as estate body styles.

Apart from its sharper design, the 508 also boasts an advanced cabin and numerous safety features. It will be powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine that is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Prices currently start from $158,888 with COE.

More dynamic design

The Peugeot 508 looks bolder and more dynamic than its predecessor, with sharper lines and a lower roofline.

Its front end is framed by a pair of vertical daytime running lights that are meant to resemble "fangs". The rear end also gets a feline-inspired touch in the form of claw-like, three-dimensional LED tail-lights.

These lights, which have an adaptive intensity, remain illuminated as long as the vehicle is running.

Inside, the Peugeot 508 is equipped with the latest i-Cockpit, which consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 8-inch high-definition touchscreen for the infotainment system.

PHOTO: Torque

The infotainment unit also features seven toggle switches that are inspired by piano keys. These switches let the driver directly access commonly used features, such as the radio, climate control and vehicle settings.

For connectivity and convenience, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. A wireless charging tray for smartphones is also standard.

Peugeot 508: Safety features

To help keep occupants secure, the new 508 comes with list of safety features that include Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring and VisioPark 180° Reverse Camera.

As its name states, the latter offers a 180° view to drivers when reversing, thereby helping increase his or her situational awareness. For convenience, the Peugeot 508 comes with adaptive cruise control, which also has a stop function.

Drivetrain and availability

PHOTO: Torque

The new Peugeot 508 is equipped with a turbocharged 1.6-litre inline-4 that produces 178hp (181PS, 133kW) and 250Nm.

Mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, the engine delivers a century sprint time of 8.8 seconds. Peugeot claims a combined fuel economy figure of 19.2km/L.

The 508 is now available as a fastback, with prices starting from $158,888. Torque understands that official agent AutoFrance currently has no plans to introduce the estate.

Specifications

Peugeot 508 GT 1.6 (A)

PHOTO: Torque

Engine: 1598cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged

Max power: 178hp (181PS, 133kW) at 5500rpm

Max torque: 250Nm at 1650rpm

Power to weight:125.4hp per tonne

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic with manual select

0 - 100 km/h: 8.8 seconds

Top speed: 225km/h

Consumption: 19.2km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: From $158,888 (no VES rebate/surcharge)

Agent: AutoFrance

This article was first published in Torque.