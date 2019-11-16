Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji on motherhood: 'I now understand what love and sacrifice is'

Bollywood Actress Rani Mukerji said motherhood taught her "what love [is and what] sacrifice is in its true sense," during a talk in Singapore on Friday, 8 November 2019.

The 41-year-old actress is in town for The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2019 where she was one of the guests speakers as a leader in Bollywood entertainment.

Rani Mukerji talks career and motherhood during Singapore visit

Rani, who is a mother of 1, spoke about juggling motherhood and working in the industry.

"For me to leave [my daughter] and go for a shoot was completely a different experience then when I was single and when I went to a film shoot."

"Actually the first day of the shoot when I actually left home, I was bawling in the car," she recalled.