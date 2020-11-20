Book a dome dining experience under the stars for free at Capitol Singapore and Chijmes

You may have seen igloo-like domes outside Capitol Singapore recently, with people dining or playing board games inside, and it looked like quite the Instagrammable experience to have.

However, to the dismay of many, the experience ended on Nov 15 and the property said that it would only be back next year on their Facebook page.

If you haven't had the chance to dine in these whimsical looking, air-conditioned domes yet, here's some good news: they are now open for bookings again, and it's available at not one, but two locations.

And the best part, booking is free for up to two hours each time. All you have to do is go online to book a slot and make a purchase of food or beverages from the shops in Capitol Singapore or Chijmes respectively.

PHOTO: Capitol Plaza

Capitol Singapore's Outdoor Plaza will be filled with the bubble domes that have been decked out with Christmas decorations and there are also board games available on a first-come-first-served basis.

And if you manage to get an evening slot, there will be "snowfall" at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm to complete a winter wonderland experience.

Over at Chijmes, the dining domes can be found at The Lawn, and at night, there will be a light and music projection show of Nutcracker-themed Christmas scenes.

PHOTO: Chijmes

Bookings are now open online for the dining domes, with a maximum of five people in each dome. 10 domes are located at Capitol Singapore and five at Chijmes.

Capitol Plaza bookings can be made from Nov 20 to Dec 25 from 12pm to 10pm here, while Chijmes booking can be made from Nov 20 to Jan 3 from 12.30pm to 10.30pm here.

Address:

Capitol Singapore

11 Stamford Road, Singapore 178884

Chijmes

30 Victoria Street, Singapore 187996

