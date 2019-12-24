Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas

Read also

Everything is just a click away and you can choose to have the gift sent electronically via email or in a physical envelope, beautifully wrapped in a satin bow and ready to slip under a tree.

Here are some of the more unique gifts we've spotted on the website you can buy for yourself and invite a friend over to try:

DRIVE A FERRARI, LAMBORGHINI OR MCLAREN

Tick this one off your bucket list and cruise down town in a shiny supercar of your choice.

A 15-minute joyride costs $378 and you get to unleash the power and roar through the official F1 circuit, zooming past Bayfront Ave, Esplanade Drive, City Hall and Raffles Boulevard.

Revel in your need for speed even if you can't drive — a 15-minute sports car ride as a passenger is slightly cheaper at $302 and your hands will be free to take all the photos you want.

After all, if it's not on social media, can you say that it really happened?

NOX - DINE IN THE DARK

This is one dining experience that'll be unlike any other meal you've had before.

Fumble around in pitch black darkness and step into the world of blind folks where your senses will be enhanced as you tuck into your meal.

A gastronomical experience you won't be able to replicate anywhere else, there's zero pressure to take the perfect photo of your food — because phones aren't allowed in (they're stored in lockers) and no one will be able to see anything anyway!

2. ZENYUM

A smile is a gift, one that you give not only to others, but one that you can give to yourself as well.

Have you ever wanted to correct your smile but figured your teeth are not bad enough to subject yourself to metal braces?

Zenyum is a local brand offering invisible braces that can give you the perfect smile at a fraction of the price of traditional braces.

At $2,400 compared to traditional braces which can cost upwards of $4,000 and Invisalign which can cost $6,000 and up, it's definitely an attractive price.

Here's the catch though, the aligners are only able to move the front teeth, not the back, so Zenyum is only able to fix mild to moderate cases — but the initial assessment to see if you're suitable is free.

For busy individuals, Zenyum is an even greater choice because they give all aligners for your entire treatment at one go, so there's no need to keep scheduling and visiting the dentist unlike traditional braces or Invisalign.

Progress on your teeth is closely monitored through an app, where patients can chat with the in-house dentist and are required to submit a photo of their teeth every week after switching aligners.

The entire process can take anywhere between three to nine months and if you're not satisfied with your smile at the end, all you'll have to do is fork out another $100 for a re-scan and they'll produce additional sets of aligners for no extra cost.

3. CUSTOM BATMAN WATCH

If you've been a fan of the caped crusader since 1939, you'll want to cop this drop.

For Batman's 80th anniversary, the world's leading custom-watch label Undone has launched a premium collection introducing its first titanium model in tandem with this occasion.

"The Dark Knight".

PHOTO: Undone

"The Caped Crusader".

PHOTO: Undone

Retailing at US$359 (S$486), the two versions will come in an open glass caseback, laser serialised with a special commemorative Batman 80th Anniversary badge and housed in a stylish metal carrying case featuring the bat emblem.

Do good this festive season via your shopping as part of the proceeds from this project will support the heroic work of the Hope For Henry Foundation, an organisation that helps seriously-ill children and their families through difficult times.

4. PERANAKAN-INSPIRED JEWELLERY LINE

Shop and support local this Christmas and decorate not only your Christmas tree with shiny baubles but yourself as well.

Embrace Jewellery, a homegrown brand, recently launched their first-ever collaboration with artist Cherie Altea, also known as The Jar of Salt, whose paintings can be found globally, in New York, Vancouver, Sydney, Bahrain, Manila and Hong Kong.

Comprising of eight distinctive and vibrant motifs that reflect Singapore's unique Asian culture, the icons first appeared within an in-flight magazine's travel guide back in 2016, and were inspired by Peranakan colours and designs.

Made in Spain and crafted in silver and gold finishing, the charming illustrations include cheongsam-clad girls, a sarong kebaya, a tiffin carrier, Peranakan floor tiles and summer flowers in bright and cheerful colours.

Priced from $89.90 for a pair of earrings to $168 for a long necklace, the line is available at all Embrace+ stores and Takashimaya.

Feel good about your shopping this Christmas as 10 per cent of proceeds from this collection will go towards the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Where:

Embrace+ #02-27,Tanglin Mall

Embrace+by Kai Life, #02-04, Holland Road Shopping Centre

Embrace Jewellery Counter, Takashimaya Level 1

5. PHILLIPS HIGH SPEED VACUUM BLENDER

Give yourself the gift of good health with an easy and convenient way of downing daily servings of your fruits and veggies so your future self will thank you.