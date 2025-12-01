Singapore food historian's book on Malay gastronomy wins top accolade at Gourmand Cookbook Awards

Khir Johari has just made Singapore proud at the 30th Gourmand Cookbook Awards 2025.

The Singaporean author and food historian's book, The Food of Singapore Malays: Gastronomic Travels Through The Archipelago, received the Best of All accolade during the ceremony that was held on Nov 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The book, which features more than 400 photos from travels around the region and 40 traditional recipes, explores in detail the history and culture of Malay food in Singapore.

In an Instagram post on Nov 28, Khir said that the book had been chosen personally by the award's founder and president, Edouard Cointreau.

"I'm still absorbing it. After three decades of reading, judging and championing food books from around the world, for him to select this one is an honour beyond anything I imagined. Gourmand's work has shaped how the world sees food books, and to receive this recognition from its founder leaves me stunned, grateful, humbled," Khir wrote.

"What makes this especially meaningful is knowing that the foodways of our region are being seen, heard and taken seriously. A wonderful acknowledgement for Singapore and the wider Nusantara region whose stories, traditions, and people shaped this book."

Khir also thanked those who helped turn the book into a reality.

The Food of Singapore Malays: Gastronomic Travels Through The Archipelago was first published in 2021 by Marshall Cavendish International.

Its previous accolades include the NUS Singapore History Prize in 2024 and the Singapore Book Publishers Association's Book of the Year at the Singapore Book Awards in 2022.

