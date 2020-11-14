Book out lo! Things to look forward to that weekend

The food. Oh heavens, the food.

Okay, I lied about this being in no particular order because food is the number one thing I looked forward to when booking out. After weeks of overcooked vegetables and boiled chicken drumsticks, your taste buds will be begging you for mercy, mercy.

And so, like any self-respecting 19-year-old, I headed to the nearest KFC and ordered a Zinger Double Down (remember those?), and let me tell you, it was pure happiness smooshed between two slabs of greasy fried chicken. Ahhh, good times.

Whatever your first book-out meal is, make sure it’s a memorable one - you’ll want to remember it fondly five years down the road. Eventually, you’ll start to realize that you’ll have a specific craving every book-out weekend, so be sure to get your food fix while out in the civilian world.