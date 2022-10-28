Book your books: 40% sale at BooksActually this weekend

If you are hoping to squeeze in a little pre-11.11 shopping or have been eyeing some books as gifts for yourself or loved ones, then you don't want to miss the BooksActually sale.

Happening from this Friday (Oct 28) to Sunday (Oct 30), the local independent bookstore will be offering 40 per cent off storewide. This is valid for all purchases at their physical store located at 44 Upper Weld Road.

The selection of books ranges from international titles such as Korean bestseller I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee to local titles from the bookshop's very own Math Paper Press publishing.

However, if you are unable to make it down in person, fret not.

BooksActually is making sure that you don't miss out on their sweet, sweet sales by extending a 35 per cent discount on all purchases on their online store. Simply use the code BOOKS35 to enjoy the sales and get your bookworm itch scratched.

As Tyrion Lannister said in Game of Thrones, "A mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone if it is to keep its edge."

Deal ends: Oct 30

Address: 44 Upper Weld Road, Singapore 207401

Opening hours: 10am - 5pm

