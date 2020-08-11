Book your Phase 2 family staycation at these kid-friendly hotels

Time to pack the kids off and look forward to a relaxing staycation, pronto!

The long wait is finally over! After all these months of lockdown restrictions, you can now plan a staycation with family and make up for all the lost time.

Staying home, wearing masks and social distancing has become the new norm. It’s a challenging period for everyone across the globe.

However, Singaporeans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the government has approved some hotels to operate and welcome staycation bookings.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has released a list of approved hotels, so why not take the family out of the house to a family-friendly hotel in Singapore for a staycation.

Best family hotels in Singapore for a staycation

Offering state-of-the-art, two-storey suites tucked away into a large aquarium, you can rejuvenate in the outdoor patio and jacuzzi on the upper level, while your munchkins can soak in awe-inspiring underwater views of exotic marine species in the lower level.

Feel at home throughout your stay, with ample amenities like multiple charging ports, coffee/tea making provision, private Jacuzzi, swimming pool, butler service, in-room bath, buggy service and complimentary gym and ESPA facilities.

Located at just 25 km from the airport and in the heart of popular attractions, it makes a great stay for families.

Address: Resorts World Sentosa – Ocean Suites, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269

Contact: enquiries@rwsentosa.com

Specially designed for kids, Shangri-La’s themed family suites include treetops, underwater, space, safari and castle themes.

All your needs are taken care of as the suite comes with a fully equipped pantry, concierge, wi-fi, interconnection to kids’ rooms, baby cot, kids’ amenities, a space for nannies, board games, kids’ menus, 24/7 room service and much more.

The property also has a Splash Zone and ‘Buds’ – an interactive play area with fun games and learning activities like baking, gardening, dance classes and storytelling sessions.

Parking space, express check-in/check-out, club lounge, health club, business services, salon, foreign exchange kiosk and in-house restaurants are some of the other facilities Shangri-La offers.

Address: 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

Contact: +65 6737 3644

The hotel’s Duplex space offers you two connected storeys of homely ambience with modern in-room amenities and facilities like swimming pool, exclusive lounge, themed pools, rooftop day club, on-site restaurants, gym and a poolside bar.

Kids will love the recreational workshops, movie nights, aqua fitness, scavenger hunt, heritage tour and evening fireworks. The city centre is at just 6 km away, and the VivoCity Shopping Centre and Fort Siloso are within 5 minutes from the hotel.

Address: The Barracks Hotel Sentosa, 2 Gunner Lane, Palawan Ridge, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099567

Contact: +65 6722 0802

The family room/suite welcomes you with plenty of space for kids, a plush couch, bathtub, complimentary wi-fi, dining area, flat-screen TV, wide glass doors leading to the attached patio and fitness club access.

Let your kids plunge into the grand rooftop infinity pool, get a glimpse of the enchanting ArtScience Museum, attend some fun educational workshops, step into the immersive digital installation and enjoy the spectacular Light and Water Show.

Address: Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Contact: +65 6688 8868

It’s an adventure camping experience for your kids at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia, with mini tents set up inside the family rooms.

From activity books, children’s movie theatre and craft workshops to an adventure expedition, a snack and lion beanie to snuggle with, your toddlers will be kept busy while you pamper yourself at the spa or simply relax in the room.

Ritz-Carlton also offers an exclusive children’s menu, birthday cake surprise, pool toys, kids’ robes, club lounge, international dining, luxurious rooms with panoramic vistas, baby amenities, DVD library amongst other amenities.

There is a pathway to the registration desk, on-site self-parking, meeting spaces, fitness centre entrance, self-operating lifts and 32-inch wide opening to guest rooms.

Address: The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, Raffles Avenue, Marina Bay 7, Singapore 039799

Contact: +65 6337 8888

Here’s a great family staycation in the heart of one of Singapore’s popular heritage areas – the Haji Lane, Kampong Glam and Arab Street. From shopping at the artistic boutiques and exploring quaint cafes nearby to visiting the Sultan Mosque and Malay Heritage Centre, a galore of activities await you.

After a long day of activities, your kids can take a dip in the pool before heading for a sumptuous dinner at the in-house restaurant. The kids’ themed room is an attractive space for your toddlers, with kids’ amenities, special kids’ bed, colourful themed décor, a play area, attached bathroom and LED TV.

There’s also on-site parking, complimentary Wi-Fi, concierge service, 24/7 security and guest services, laundry and business facilities.

Address: 390 Victoria St, Singapore 188061

Contact: +65 6297 2828

Offering a host of family-friendly amenities like cookies/sweets, ice cream passes, baby crib/blanket/pillow/bathtub/toiletries, children’s menu, welcome packs, high chair, bottle steriliser and connecting rooms, The Fullerton Hotel is your best bet.

Your kids will love their complimentary ‘Fullerton Experiences’ tours and visits to the Marina Bay Light and Water Show, Merlion Park, Esplanade and the National Gallery Singapore. Their exquisite in-house restaurants, cake boutiques, leisure atrium, event venues and tastefully furnished heritage rooms with world-class amenities and views will surely steal your heart.

Address: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178

Contact: +65 6733 8388

If you’re looking for a great family hotel in Singapore, don’t miss the Orchard Rendezvous Hotel — you'll be able to discover kid-friendly eateries with Singapore’s shopping district nearby.

Their spacious family rooms with bunk beds/sofa bed, soft toys, living and dining space, bathtub, mini-refrigerator and modern in-room amenities are perfect for families with kids.

Explore the vibrant Orchard Road with your little ones, visit the Singapore Botanical Gardens and satiate your gastronomic desires at the wide array of restaurants and cafes.

With complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site parking, 24/7 security and guest service, concierge, laundry service, a club lounge and outdoor pool, the hotel promises a relaxing staycation for families.

Address: 1 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247905

Contact: +65 6737 1133

Exhibiting culture and heritage, the hotel lobby’s chandelier welcomes you to the 18th-century colonial charm whilst you complete your check-in formalities from your beautiful suite.

Kids will love the feeling of being transported to a different world as you explore the elegant courtyards, indulge in a series of fun activities with the kids’ Hotel Passport and dine at the regal in-house restaurants and boutiques.

Complimentary delectable buffet breakfast for two daily, cookies/fruit smoothies for kids, flexible cancellation, complimentary third-night stay, spa and wellness services and with popular attractions nearby, Raffles makes it a true delight for family stays.

Address: Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673

Contact: +65 6337 1886

Immersed in luxury, Capella’s spacious suites are set amid verdant greenery, resident peacocks and breathtaking views. Kid-friendly workshop activities include scavenger hunts, Peranakan pattern making, and creating your very own local culture and sustainable art pieces.

Head to the outdoor pools for a rejuvenating dip. Breathe and relax in their elegantly designed rooms with modern amenities, sea views and private Jacuzzis.

Additional facilities like multilingual front desk staff, free Wi-Fi, The Living Room, gym, babysitting, laundry services, car rental and airport transfers make Capella truly a home away from home.

Address: Capella Hotel, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, 098297

Contact: +65 6377 8888

