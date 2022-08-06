Boon Lay Place Food Village: 10 best hawker stalls to try

Make a trip out west to tuck into an array of scrumptious dishes at this food centre, ranging from Hokkien mee and prata to satay and fish soup.

It may not be the most centrally located of places, but Boon Lay Place Food Village is a favourite among Westies for its high concentration of mouth-watering eats. The site was founded in 1976, and many vendors have called the food centre home for decades.

You’ll discover an array of multi-cultural hawker delights, including prata served with piquant curry; Hokkien mee that’s been fried to perfection; fragrant nasi lemak complete with all the tasty accompaniments; and fish soup to warm up on a chilly day. We’ve put together a list of 10 great spots to patronise on your next visit.

Boon Lay Place Food Village | 221A/B Boon Lay Place

I. Mohamed Ismail Food Stall

Tuck into crackly discs of prata and warm saucers of curry at this popular family-run stall, which has been in business for over four decades. The signature prata, which is prepared from scratch each day, comes ripping hot and has a slightly crispy texture with a substantial chew.

Expect to pay about $1.50 and up per piece, depending on your selection of fillings (we like the plain and onion). They also do a solid biryani for those who want something heartier.

#01-104

Lian Yi BBQ Seafood

Lovers of seafood and barbecue should make a beeline for this stall, which offers a tasty selection of dishes. Go for the sizzling sambal stingray ($12 and up), which features a firm and tender slab of fish that’s totally blanketed in a thick and spicy sauce.

A smattering of thinly sliced red onions adds a fresh kick, and it’s perfect when paired with rice. Also on the menu are the likes of sotong, prawns, clams and sambal kangkong.

#01-161

Ho Huat Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee

This vendor doles out old-fashioned plates of Hokkien mee, and pulls in the crowds during peak periods.

For roughly $5, you’ll obtain a generous portion of chewy yellow and white noodles combined with juicy prawns, sotong strips and eggy bits, all enveloped in a thick gravy with a lovely depth of flavour. Do remember to add sambal and a good drizzle of lime before you dig in. They also do an excellent carrot cake – both white and black – that’s worth a try.

#01-125

Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak

Fans of this joint always look forward to a solid plate of nasi lemak. A portion includes a scoop of moist and aromatic coconut-scented rice, a hunk of chicken, a fried egg, cucumber slices, ikan bilis, peanuts and the requisite sweet and spicy sambal.

Add-ons include green beans, bergedil and otak. You can anticipate long queues during busy times, so we suggest getting here early to beat the crowds. Expect to pay about $4 and up.

#01-106

Ghee Huat

The fried oyster is the star of the show here. Ghee Huat’s version has plump, juicy and briny oysters that taste of the sea, plus an ample amount of egg that confers both crispy and fluffy textural elements to the dish.

Spring onions and coriander give some freshness, while the must-try chilli sauce is pleasantly tangy. They also serve an indulgent fried kway teow, if that’s more up your alley. Anticipate spending around $5 per person.

#01-111

Boon Lay Satay

Feast on all the satay your heart desires at Boon Lay Satay. Although the wait may be up to an hour during peak times, loyal customers still keep returning for more.

You can choose from options including chicken, pork and mutton (priced at $0.60 per stick), and each serving comes with cucumber and red onion chunks. There’s also a peanut dipping sauce, and you may want to get a side of ketupat for a heftier bite.

#01-150

Heng Huat Boon Lay Boneless Duck Noodles

Check out this vendor – which also happens to be one of the most well-trafficked spots here – for braised duck noodles. It’s a family-helmed operation that the owner named after his father, and has been around for nearly three decades.

For $3.50 and up, you’ll receive a bowl of thick noodles dressed with beansprouts and sliced duck. The soup version features a rich and earthy herbal broth, while the dry option sees the strands coated in a luscious gravy with a slightly sweet undertone.

#01-140

Chong Pang Huat

Chong Pang Huat certainly needs no introduction. With multiple outlets in food centres across Singapore, it’s a tried and tested pick for when you want some delectable chicken wings ($1.30 each).

You can expect caramelised skin that crackles as you take a bite, and a succulent interior that’ll have you licking your lips in glee. Squeeze the lime on top for the must-have zing factor, and give the meat a good dunk in the accompanying chilli sauce.

#01-127

Boon Lay Fried Carrot Cake & Kway Teow Mee

Can’t decide between fried carrot cake and fried kway teow? Here, you can order both at one go. The fried carrot cake is available in white and black options, and comes gussied up with egg and preserved radish. It has a great supple texture, and is best paired with chilli sauce.

Meanwhile, the fried kway teow packs a satisfying wok hei punch, and you can even request for less oil and more vegetables to make it a tad healthier. Anticipate paying $3 and up.

#01-125

Lin Ji Fish Soup & Porridge

Our suggestion for warming up on an overcast day or fighting a pesky cold? A nourishing bowl of fish soup from this establishment.

Their stellar fish soup features thick slices of fish submerged in a clear and flavourful broth, alongside leafy greens, fragrant fried garlic and coriander. You can opt for thick white noodles or rice, and don’t forget the tangy chilli sauce to add a little spice to your meal. Prices start at $5.

#01-195

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.