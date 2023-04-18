Booze news: New spirits every tippler should try this April

As enthusiastic imbibers, we're always on the hunt for new booze to restock our home bars. If you're the same, we thought to round up some new spirits that we've been enjoying lately. From whiskies to gins, rums and liqueurs. Here are new spirits every tippler should try this April.

Kirin's FUJI whiskies

In an exclusive partnership with Asiaeuro Wines & Spirits, Kirin has announced the official debut of its new flagship whisky brand in Singapore. The debut invites imbibers to indulge in the brand's four distinct whiskey expressions. Sip on the Kirin Single Grain Whiskey FUJI ($168), a unique blend of three different grain whiskies or the FUJI Single Blended Whisky ($158), the first-ever single blended variant to be approved in Japan.

For those chasing limited edition Japanese whiskies, look to the Single Grain Whiskey 30 Years Old ($4,800) and the Single Blended Japanese Whisky 2022 Masterpiece ($2000) by Master Blender Jota Tanaka — available whilst stocks last! Shop here.

Hendrick's Flora Adora

PHOTO: Hendrick's Flora Adora

Blooming in the garden city soon, Hendrick's Cabinet of Curiosities is getting ready to introduce its next edition — the Hendrick's Flora Adora gin ($51.29).

Perfect for casual get-togethers with friends and family in sunny Singapore, the elixir is buzzing with fresh herbal characters of juniper, coriander and sweet florals. A well-balanced base for any cocktail, pour in the gin over ice with a slice of cucumber, or pair with fresh mint, cooling cucumber, juicy raspberries and lemon soda for a refreshing sip. Shop here.

Tanglin Gin's Triple Tangerine Mandarin Orange Liqueur

Local gin distillery Tanglin is keeping things fresh and new with the launch of its latest orange liqueur. Bottled at 38 per cent ABV, the Triple Tangerine Mandarin Orange Liqueur ($80), the liqueur pays homage to local ingredients, distilled with mandarin orange, calamansi and kaffir lime leaf.

The base is best enjoyed in what the creators are calling 'Tanglin Sling', a spin on the iconic Singapore Sling. To create this concoction, mix gin with Tanglin Triple Tangerine, cherry liqueur, raspberry syrup, passionfruit syrup, lime juice, soda and garnish with a slice of mandarin or kaffir lime leaf. Full recipe available online. Shop here.

Suntory World Whisky 'Ao'

PHOTO: Suntory

Suntory has unveiled its first-ever world blended whisky, Suntory World Whisky 'Ao' ($123.99). The spirit combines elements from five of the world's most renowned whisky-regions; Japan, the United States, Scotland, Canada and Ireland, and reveals their personality traits based on history and climate.

Whether you are having it neat or stirred into a boozy concoction, the new spirit is bound to add in its smoky, fruity notes along with a smooth, sweet mouthfeel. Expect an elegant sip with a sweetness that gently pervades and a pleasantly sharp finish. Shop here.

The House of Cane's Asian-Caribbean Rum

Brainchild of Jarek Iwanowski, a food & beverage industry veteran, House of Cane ($98) is Singapore's first Asian-Caribbean rum. The spirit blends the taste of two worlds — the old and the new in a perfect marriage of naturally aged mature rums.

Each rum used in the rum possess a distinct character of their origin country. The signature blend is derived with liquids from the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Panama, Venezuela, and Thailand. The cherry on top? There's no sugar, colourants or artificial flavour added. Shop here.

Bisquit & Dubouché

PHOTO: The Bisquit & Dubouche V.S.O.P. and X.O.

Premium spirit aficionados in Singapore are now able to join in on the hype and slurp on Bisquit & Duboche. Previously known as Bisquit Cognac, the 200 years old brand is known for its inimitable liquid and unique distillation process.

Upon joining the Campari Group's RARE Division portfolio, it has been renamed Bisquit & Dubouche as an ode to both its founders — Alexandre Bisquit and Adrien Dubouche.

The award-winning cognac maison has debuted its Bisquit & Dubouche V.S.O.P. ($129) and X.O ($365). The V.S.O.P. sports a sweet and mellow palate with notes of honeysuckle, citrus and mango whilst the X.O. (Extra Old) entices with its hints of smoked wood, cocoa, candied fruit and plum.

The Bisquit & Dubouché V.S.O.P. and X.O. are available at selected retailers. Retailers and collectors are also able to purchase bottles directly from Campari Group’s RARE.

The Macallan's The Harmony Collection Smooth Arabica

PHOTO: The Macallan

Coffee lovers will love this one — The Macallan has released the second global travel retail edition whisky in The Harmony Collection. Inspired by the Ethiopian Arabica coffee bean, The Macallan Harmony Collection Smooth Arabica ($263) is an innovative limited-edition spirit that celebrates the world of coffee, boasting prominent notes of Americano.

As part of the brand's sustainability agenda, the collection also explores The Macallan packaging journey and each release features distinctive packaging, that incorporates organic by-products. This includes repurposed and recycled materials, as well as discarded coffee bean husks. Shop here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.