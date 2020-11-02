Bored of void deck hoops? Try these sports in phase 3

Skateboarding

Skateboarding isn’t just for kids. Take me for example - I started learning to skateboard at the age of 25 and it’s been an absolute blast.

And from the amount of time I’ve spent browsing Reddit, there are folks out there who are starting at a much later age.

The best way to get into skateboarding? Just pick up a skateboard, get to park, and start skating. Uh… duh, Captain Obvious. Trust me, there’s no substitute for good ol’ trial and error when it comes to skateboarding.

Where to get a skateboard? Check out Go Sports Singapore at SCAPE or 418 Skate Shop at Bedok to pick up a skateboard of your liking and start ripping.

If you’re afraid of falling, well, it’s probably gonna happen if you’re on a plank of wood with wheels.

That’s why I would highly recommend getting a helmet if you’re starting out, and even a set of knee, elbow, and wrist pads to keep you extra safe.