Born to rock: New Cupra Born's details released in full

Cupra has released the full technical specifications of their upcoming all-electric hatchback, the Cupra Born. The Spanish automaker is shifting the market, mixing performance and electrification to take its journey into a new era with the launch of the Cupra Born.

The arrival of the Born marks a new era for Cupra. It will join the electrified Cupra range, which includes the plug-in hybrid variants of the Cupra Leon, Cupra Leon Sportstourer and the Cupra Formentor. All incorporate electrified drivetrains to maximise driving performance.

Underneath the Cupra Born sits one of the most advanced electrified powertrains ever used by the high-performance brand.

The Cupra Born places the driven wheels at the rear to create a sportier driving experience. The all-electric powertrain which incorporates a permanent magnet synchronous motor has a maximum rotational speed over 16,000rpm.

Torque is transferred using a single-speed transmission with a differential.

Two Cupra Born variants are available - the first delivers 148bhp and 310Nm of torque, while the second offers 201bhp with the same amount of torque.

The Cupra Born will also offer an e-Boost performance pack that takes performance to another level, increasing output to 228bhp. The e-Boost upgrade with the 58kWh battery option reduces the vehicle's zero to 100km/h to just 6.6 seconds while boasting a range of up to 420km.

Over 30,000km of day and night testing incorporating thousands of different test scenarios have gone into tuning the damper and shock absorber settings.

As a result, the various dynamic chassis control (DCC) settings - including a Cupra setting - have been fine-tuned sport to meet a wide range of expectations. No matter if the vehicle is in Comfort, Individual or Cupra mode, the ride never disappoints.

On the outside, the Cupra Born delivers the hallmark Cupra characteristics of agility and performance. It mixes flowing surfaces with extensive use of body-colour and technical details to create a design defined by sportiness and elegance.

The front character and presence are achieved through the newly designed full LED head lights and bumper. The concave upper section sits like a shark nose, exuding strength and intent.

PHOTO: Cupra

PHOTO: Cupra

The bonnet incorporates 3D shapes to bend incoming light, making the front end of the Cupra Born come to life.

Sharp, distinctive lines strike through the entire length of the body, creating a sleekness and presence to the high-performance all-electric Cupra Born.

The C-pillar treatment has been given treatment that gives the impression the roof is floating.

It uses an alternatively coloured, three-dimensional textured surface to create lightness, yet evokes dynamism.

The Born's copper-accented alloy rims are an iconic element of the vehicle's design that help make it stand out even from a distance. They are available in 18-inch and 20-inch variations.

PHOTO: Cupra

​​​​​​PHOTO: Cupra​

The interior is honed to take on the digitalised world, with a floating 12-inch touchscreen coming as standard. The screen takes centre stage, angled slightly to provide the perfect view for the driver, offering easy access to a range of functions in an uncomplicated fashion.

PHOTO: Cupra

​​​​​​PHOTO: Cupra​

Thanks to the augmented reality head-up display system, crucial information can be projected onto the windscreen and appears layered over the real world.

PHOTO: Cupra

PHOTO: Cupra

Parameters like the driver assistance indicators, speed, and navigation system indications lie directly in the driver's line of sight, improving the overall driving experience.

The interior highlights Cupra's dedication to sustainability, reducing its impact on the environment. Cupra's approach encompasses more than reducing carbon emissions, and to this end, the Cupra Born's interior makes extensive use of recycled material.

The central part of the bucket seats is manufactured from seaqual yarn, made from upcycled marine plastics. In addition, one of the material choices is Dinamica, an eco-friendly microfibre material that can be used on both the door panels and upholstery.

PHOTO: Cupra

PHOTO: Cupra

At the Cupra Born's core is Cupra Connect technology, along with the completely newly developed My Cupra app.

Upon activating Cupra Connect, online services are unlocked, and connectivity is provided to the car.

Customers will be able to manage battery charging from the My Cupra App, setting the exact percentage of battery charge ready for departure. Climatisation can also be activated remotely, setting the desired temperature in advance or automatically after unlocking the doors.

In terms of safety systems, the range of technology offered is expansive and all encompassing: predictive adaptive cruise control (ACC), travel assist, traffic sign recognition, and pre-crash assist are available, amongst other features.

Onboard systems use data supplied both from an array of state-of-the-art integrated sensors incorporating radar, camera or ultrasonic technology.

Information fed from outside sources build a picture of the vehicle’s surroundings and anticipate any potential hazards.

The Predictive ACC system positions the Cupra Born based on route and GPS data delivered from the navigation system, allowing it to correct its speed depending on the anticipated road layout ahead, considering bends, junctions, speed limits and built-up areas.

The intelligent system can adjust vehicle speed when circumstances change using input from the front mounted camera and traffic sign recognition.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.