Borneo Motors launches 2025 edition of Dual Hero Project

Borneo Motors Singapore, the authorised distributor for Toyota in Singapore, is proud to launch the 2025 edition of the "Dual Hero Project", a collaborative initiative that brings together Global Team Toyota Athlete Toh Wei Soong, Lasalle College of the Arts, and Toyota Singapore under a shared mission: To design functional and inclusive fashion for individuals with diverse needs.

The Dual Hero Project was originally conceived under Toyota's Start Your Impossible global initiative, which championed athletes across Asia who excel in sports and drive positive change within their communities.

In the 2025 edition, Toh Wei Soong takes on the role of Industry Mentor, reflecting his dual identity as both a para swimmer and an advocate for inclusive fashion.

Toyota is collaborating once again with Singapore Fashion Runway on this year's Dual Hero Project. Building on the success of last year's partnership, this year's collaboration deepens the efforts to support and uplift persons with disabilities through a meaningful creative partnership.

For the 2025 edition, students from Lasalle's Fashion Design and Textiles programme were challenged to design with inclusivity and real-world user needs in mind. Throughout the project, students examined the everyday dressing challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and explored how fashion can meaningfully support comfort, independence, and dignity.

This led to purposeful design solutions such as magnetic clasps in place of buttons, infusing braille using hand embroidery, and silhouettes tailored for one-handed dressing.

A selected textile design from the student works will also be transformed into a custom car wrap for the new Corolla Cross. The full collection, along with the wrapped Corolla Cross, will be showcased at Toyota World at 33 Leng Kee Road from now till Dec 14, 2025.

