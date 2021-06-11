Botak Jones set to make comeback with new Bukit Merah outlet helmed by OG founder

When it comes to affordable, generously-portioned Western food, most people would immediately think of Big Bern's American Grill and Botak Jones — both of which were founded by Bernard Utchenik, better known as Bernie.

Well, Big Bern's American Grill may have closed its Timbre+ and Gluttons Bay outlets a few months back and Botak Jones has also shuttered all its outlets, but Bernard will be making a comeback with new stall The Original Botak Jones on June 14.

The new outlet will be located at Yue Hua Eating House at 118 Depot Lane, he announced in a Facebook update on Thursday (June 10).

Bernard, 69, also shared a picture of the new outlet's signboard, which sports the iconic Botak Jones logo — an outline of a bald man's head.

The new venture is helmed by him, his wife and "two very considerate yet powerful partners", Bernard announced.

"After a trail of ups and owns, new ownership, old ownership, Botak Jones is being revived with the original recipes and goals."

While it has yet to confirm its menu, the stall has been sharing pictures of Botak Jones' signature dishes such as steak, Cajun chicken and Cajun chilli cheese fries.

The Original Botak Jones will be open for delivery and self-collection from June 14. Additionally, their website is currently in the works but will be up and running soon.

In its heyday — before Bernie sold off his share in the chain in 2013 — Botak Jones had 13 outlets across Singapore.

melissateo@asiaone.com