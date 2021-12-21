Bottomless brunch: Lil’ Tiger presents prime rib Sundays with prosecco and martinis in Robertson Quay

An eclectic addition to the lively Robertson Quay, eight-month old Lil' Tiger by the same folks behind Wildfire Chicken & Burgers, offers another reason to return this December and beyond.

On Sundays from 11am, this casual hideout presents a boozy afternoon complemented with unlimited pours of bubbles, martinis, and red wine over two hours.

Priced at S$125++, the Prime Rib Roast Set ($90 a la carte) features their signature 150 Day Barley-Fed Pure Black Angus.

The 350g cut could have arrived more charred on the outside for a more textural contrast, but it's hard to fault a prime rib evenly done to medium rare.

Served with au jus and horseradish cream, the gentle marbling and beefy flavour found great companions in trimmings like creamed spinach and buttered peas. That's not all you get either; there's also a Sunday roast staple in the Yorkshire pudding, buttery potato puree, and mushroom duxelle.

Bone Marrow Tart. PHOTO: Lil’ Tiger

If you're heading down with a dining companion not too excited about a huge slab of meat, we recommend getting the set to share along with a couple of sharing plates.

More a flan than a tart, the lusciously rich Bone Marrow Tart ($22) is filled with marrow and mushroom duxelles for a savoury starter.

For snacks to get you started on the boozing, you can't go wrong with Guacamole & Chips (S$12) featuring freshly fried corn tortilla or the Chicken Fries ($9), seasoned with dehydrated and powdered chicken skin for a dangerously addictive infusion of umami.

PHOTO: Lil’ Tiger

The free flow alcohol package offers enough variety for two hours; the Astoria Prosecco (Veneto, Italy) is decent with fresh green apples and citrus on the nose while being crisp and dry on the palate.

There's also a Tenuta Le Farnete Carmignano DOCG 2013 for folks that prefer a richer and more full-bodied tipple.

Last but not least, there are five different martinis — concocted with The Orientalist Spirits Origins Vodka and Gunpowder Gin — running the gamut of the Vesper and Lychee Martini to an Espresso Martini that'll perk you up after a potential food coma.

For an affordable luxury, Lil' Tiger is also doing caviar Bumps ($20), where you get 10 grams of oscietra caviar served on your wrist. Alternatively, you could get one with a Vesper or Vodka Martini for $29.

Lil' Tiger is located at 11 Unity St #01-07, Singapore 237995, p. +65 8884 6445. Open Wed-Sat 4pm-10.30pm, Sunday 11am-5pm.

READ MORE: Restock your bar with the hottest libations, just in time for the holidays

This article was first published in City Nomads.