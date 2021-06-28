Bottomless brunch in Singapore: Red House Seafood's all-you-can-eat dim sum & seafood affair

Established in 1976, Red House Seafood might be one of Singapore’s oldest seafood restaurants but it has certainly kept up with the times.

Not only do they source seafood from sustainable suppliers across the world (think abalone from Tasmania and Scottish brown crabs) they’re also appealing to the young and old with their a la carte dim sum and seafood lunch buffet – with bottomless boozy options to boot.

Available at their Grand Copthorne and Clarke Quay branches, this extravagant all-you-can-eat with a whopping 50 menu items is available on both weekdays ($36.80++ per adult) and weekends ($42.80++).

PHOTO: City Nomads

Tipplers can look forward to free flowing champagne, alongside refreshing G&Ts, at an additional $55++ per person.

The underrated Henriot Brut Souverain they’re currently pouring presents consistent, delicate bubbles, with citrus fruit and floral aromas. With a clean finish, it almost acts as a palate cleanser between bites of dim sum and seafood. If you’re not a fan of bubbles, a wine package is also available at $28++.

Being the kiasu Singaporeans we are, we started with the dishes that each diner can only order once. Amongst them, standouts include the Chilled Braised Abalone marinated in Chinese wine served with jellyfish and the fleshy Deep Fried Barramundi Fillet paired with a sour-spicy Nonya sauce.

PHOTO: City Nomads

The Salted Egg Calamari was excellent – the squid was well-coated and sports a nice bite – too. Folks who enjoy shellfish, don’t miss the Fresh Clams with Ginger & Spring Onion .

On the dim sum end of things, diners can look forward to the staples like har gow ( Shrimp Dumpling ), siew mai ( Pork & Shrimp Dumpling ), and Oriental Dumpling with Black Vinegar and Chili Oil (aka hong you chao shou).

These steamed dumplings boast thin yet tensile wrappers for juicy, succulent mouthfuls. The silky smooth Yuan Yang Cheong Fun (steamed rice rolls) is perfect if you can’t decide to be on team shrimp or team barbecued pork.

My favourites of the lot, though, are none other than the earthy yet delicately aromatic Truffle Wild Mushroom Dumpling and the Beancurd Skin with Prawn. Crispy but not oily, we’re not ashamed to say we ordered two portions between two people.

Truffle Wild Mushroom Dumpling (L), Shrimp Cheong Fun (R).

PHOTO: City Nomads

What’s more, Red House Seafood offers not one but two renditions of another dim sum classic. The X.O Carrot Cake is a crowd favourite, but it’s the savoury Pan-fried Cai-Po Carrot Cake that has our hearts with the humble preserved radish.

After a quality gut-busting meal of seafood, dim sum, and bubbles, we’re almost thankful that the sweets selection doesn’t leave us spoiled for choice.

The flaky Bird’s Nest Egg Tart is a must-order while the not-too-sweet and fragrant Chilled Savoury Yam with Sago will appeal to those who enjoy Cantonese tong sui.

For the young at heart, there’s always the kid-friendly Deep-fried Mantou with Condensed Milk .

Red House Seafood ‘s Ala Carte Dim Sum & Seafood lunch buffet is available Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm and Sat-Sun 11am-3pm at the Clarke Quay and Grand Copthorne outlets. Red House Seafood Clarke Quay is located at 3C River Valley Road, #01-02/03, The Cannery, Singapore 179022, p. +65 6442 3112. Red House Seafood Grand Copthorne is located at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Level 2, 392 Havelock Road, Singapore 169663, p. +6735 7666.

This article was first published in citynomads.