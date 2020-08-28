Bought a house? Here are some sweet deals for your new place

Keys to BTO flat? Check. Renovation? Done and dusted. After doing up your first home, it's time to furnish it.

While it might be tempting to go all out to create your dream abode, it's important for new homeowners to be prudent and spend wisely on big-ticket items such as TVs, fridges, furniture and other essentials.

Not forgetting a couple of tech devices to make it a smart home, of course.

Got your eye on items for your new house but budget made you strike them off your checklist? Consider buying in bulk to get lower prices.

Instead of pooling orders together with your new neighbours, save the hassle and take part in 'My First Home Group Buy' event at COURTS MEGASTORE in September.

The consumer electronics and furniture retailer has curated a list of group buy deals as well as special bundle discounts for your new home.

At one of Asia's largest electrical, IT, furniture and bedding stores, enjoy the convenience of shopping for all your needs under one roof.

Enjoy huge savings on the wide range of top brands in COURTS MEGASTORE. The more you spend, the bigger and better deals you'll unlock at the event.

Besides lower prices on home furnishings, get free air conditioners (*subject to minimum spending) worth up to $3,199.

Admission to the event automatically entitles each household to a new homeowner starter kit as well as a free digital letterbox lock. The starter kit includes a housewarming gift list, product buying guides and everything you need to get started on your new home's journey.

Moving into your first home may seem like a daunting experience, but don't worry, there's help on hand.

If you're unsure how to select items for your new home, take a look through COURTS' new homeowner starter kit.

The buying guides will dish out useful tips on selecting TVs, washers, fridges among other home essentials that are best suited to your needs.

Counting down the weeks to moving house? Check out the new homeowner checklist COURTS has specially curated to help you prepare for the big day.

When you're all settled in and hosting a housewarming party, share a wishlist with friends and family so they can take their pick from a range of items (and budgets) and bring you that perfect gift.

Register for free admission at 'My First Home Group Buy' event, which will run on two weekends Sept 5 to 6 and Sept 12 to 13, from 9am to 12pm. Limited slots are available so register today!

This article is brought to you in partnership with COURTS.