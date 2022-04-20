Boutique Fairs returns to the F1 pit building this week

After a two-year hiatus, shopping event Boutique Fairs is returning to the F1 Pit Building. The three-day affair is set to run from April 22 to 24, 2022 (Fri to Sun).

This edition features 160 Singapore-based brands and designers across women's and men's fashion and accessories; childrenswear and toys; furniture and home decor; beauty and lifestyle products; food, drinks, and more.

Jewellery and accessories brands to look out for include Ling Wu, Marilyn Tan Jewellery, Quintessential, Eden + Ellie and Curious Creatures.

Many of the jewellery brands are launching limited edition designs at the fair - for example Marilyn Tan Jewellery has new earring designs in Hetian jade. Plus she's launching a sustainable collection made with recycled silver and conflict-free lab-grown diamonds.

Fashion brands designed and made in Singapore include Rye, Akinn, Ginlee, Ying the lable and Sabrina Goh. To make your favourite brands easy to find, maps are provided and stalls are clearly signposted in colour-coded rooms and floors - for example the second floor is coded rose pink.

If childrenswear and baby products are what you're after, you'll be glad to know that Baebeeboo, Sea Apple, Toy Around, and Momo + Bubs are in the line-up. Or spruce up your home with stylish decor and home items from the likes of Artisan of Sense, Cassa Alessia, and Sunday Bedding.

Buy tickets ahead online to chope your entry time

Unlike previous years, the event will now be ticketed and priced at $5 each for an alloted four-hour shopping experience, in line with safe distancing measures.

Tickets can be purchased at the door but it's recommended that you get tickets online in advance so you chope your time.

The organisers have to limit numbers inside the buildings, so if you buy at the door, you may have to wait until people leave before you can go in. And that's no fun when there's so much good shopping and browsing to be done!

Boutique Fairs Singapore will be held at the F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard Singapore 038975. Visit Boutique Fairs website for tickets and more information. Opening hours are from 10am to 9pm (April 22 and 23), and 10am to 6pm (April 24).

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.