'This bowl is transportive': Local brand Prima Taste named in New York Times best instant noodles list

Among Singapore's share of local instant noodle brands, one has recently made it on an international best-of list — Prima Taste.

Its Singapore Laksa La Mian flavour was named in a list of best instant noodles, published in December 2024 by Wirecutter, The New York Times' product review arm.

The list was started back in 2020 and since then, the team has tested 45 varieties of ramen to highlight brands and flavours available in the US that span the Asian continent.

There were several research categories like Beef Noodle Soups, Simple Base Noodles and Seriously Extreme Spice, and Prima Taste's Singapore Laksa La Mian fell under Seafood Flavours.

The article noted that while the la mian-style (pulled wheat flour noodles) instant ramen won't beat a bowl of authentic laksa from a hawker centre, it comes "pretty close".

Out of all the instant noodles the team taste-tested, it also took the longest to cook — a good seven minutes, to be exact.

"Luckily, it is worth the wait," shared the article.

Prima Taste's instant noodles impressed the Wirecutter team so much that they said if one served it to guests with frozen shrimp, fried tofu, lime and fresh mung beans, they would "likely be impressed".

"Between its chewy noodles and the heady mix of pungent fermented shrimp, warming galangal, and sweet creamy coconut, this bowl is transportive," the article described.

However, it noted that the instant noodles smelled a little like "cat food" because of the fermented shrimp.

"If there are people in your home who do not like seafood, they will not like it when you cook this."

A number of other instant noodles Singaporeans know and love made it to the list.

Indonesia's Indomie MiGoreng was named under the Sauce Or Creamy Noodles category and the article said that everyone should try it "at least once in their life".

There was also Thailand's Mama Shrimp Tom Yum Noodles, which fell under the Citrusy Ramen category. Panel testers said they were "charmed by the marriage of shrimp, lemongrass, fresh lime, and subtle heat".

The list would not be complete without mentioning some South Korean instant noodle brands.

Of course, the instant noodles under Samyang's fiery Buldak series were named and aptly put under the Seriously Exteme Spice category. The Wirecutter team tried the Kimchi, Habanero Lime, Jjajang and Carbonara flavours and warned that these were indeed very spicy.

Nongshim's Neoguri was also listed under the Seafood Flavours category and seafood lovers were impressed that the broth "tasted like it had been simmered with mussels and clams".

