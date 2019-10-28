Boxing classes in Singapore: Gyms and classes to jab, hook and cross your way lean

Nothing brings instant relief like throwing a few good stress punches.

Where and how you do it, though, makes all the difference between a workout and a lawsuit.

That's why we've rounded up these great boxing classes in Singapore to get you out of your seats and let out your inner fighter.

9ROUND

Touted to be the world's fastest growing kickboxing fitness gym, 9Round introduces all new training regimes set for all skill levels.

Members get a kickboxing-themed fitness programme that incorporates functional, interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training, with a proprietary mix of nine challenging workout stations developed to optimise the best of kickboxing, resistance and cardio training for 30-minutes of massive calorie burn.

The best part is, there's no need to book a class, so workouts start when you arrive.

Trainers are always available to guide you, and daily-changing workouts will keep you on your toes for a long time coming.

First time? Sign up at any of their nine outlets and get your first workout free with loaner gloves and heart rate monitor provided.

Monthly memberships with unlimited access start from $49-75 per week (prices subject to location).

9Round is located at various locations island-wide.

Find a gym here.

UPPERCUT BOXING

Uppercut stays true to classic boxing with a break down on traditional boxing and technique-driven skills in 40 to 50 minute classes split by level: Undercard for beginners, Overthrow for the intermediate, and Beatdown for the insatiable.

Their high-energy music and enthusiastic team of coaches are sure you get your heart racing to the beat.

First time? Try the first-timer's seven day unlimited pack for $69.

Uppercut Boxing is located at Telok Ayer Street 155A/ 157A, Singapore 068612, p. +65 6224 1157.

Opens at class-based timings.

CRUBOX

Above CruCycle's polished studio at Duxton Road, sister gym CruBox is the next destination to break a sweat.

It's the perfect choice for cultists that love heart-stopping bass lines and over-the-top (in a good way) instructors, with blaring club music paired with an excellent light show for a boxing routine that's more performance than workout.

Toss in a mix of High-intensity interval training (HIIT), and you're full body workout is complete.

First time? Get your first two classes for $49.

CruBox is located at 68 Duxton Rd, #01-01, Singapore 089527, p. +65 6509 8880.

Opens Mon-Fri 7am-12.30pm and 6.30pm-8.30pm; Sat-Sun 8.15am-6pm.

ARES FIGHT CLUB

It may be Libra season right now, but it's always the right time to hit up Ares Fight Club, established in 2012 and specialists in the sweet science of Western Boxing.

Coach Sri is a decorated ex-armour formation boxer descending from a line of military fighters, and boxing-only gym is a great option for Westies, located near Beauty World MRT.

They've special classes catered to ladies, strength and conditioning, and, if you feel inclined to get your heart rate skyrocketing, HIIT.

First time? Book a trial session for $20.

Ares Fight Club is located at 33 Lorong Kilat #01-02 Singapore 598132. Opens at class-based timings.

GROUND ZERO RUMBLE

Up for more fist-pumping action, Ground Zero's boutique gym on Carpenter Street fills their training classes with loud music, exploding light shows, and 45 minutes of exhilarating HIIT and boxing.