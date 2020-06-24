This Brazilian artist creates artworks using materials like PB&J, ketchup and literal trash

Brazilian artist Vik Muniz

“I am not good at anything, except that I am very curious,” he confesses,

“I am the most curious person I know. I’m constantly trying to work with people who are experts in what they do, be they scientists, bioengineers, astrophysicists, psychologists, perfume makers or winemakers. It’s a risk when you work with people who have their own creative skills because they tend to be protective of what they do and know.”

Vik Muniz in his workspace

Nonetheless, that has never stopped him and he relishes the opportunity for collaboration, saying, “As part of my practice, I work on several fronts, and one of these fronts consists of not just sharing my work with people when it’s done, but also sharing the work process. I find that [by sharing both] you don’t end up with something that you expect; you end up with something much bigger.”