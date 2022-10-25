Breast cancer awareness month: Tips on self-breast examinations and how to support breast cancer awareness

A few more days before October wraps up, and this month, pink is in! And we’re not just talking fashion.

It’s international Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and with it there are plenty of events, activities and shopping opportunities to create awareness about breast cancer.

Here’s your 101 on what to expect, how to detect and support this pink movement.

One of the most common cancers among women, breast cancer is said to affect 1 in 14 women in Singapore. All women are at risk of developing breast cancer with the odds increasing with age or due to genetic history.

As the cancer does not have any major symptoms in its earlier days, it often goes undetected till it is too late. Therefore, early detection is key. This involves regular mammograms where breasts are compressed between two flat plastic plates in order to capture a clear X-ray of the breast tissue.

Performing monthly breast self-examinations also keeps you aware of how your breasts normally look and feel so you can look out for any irregular changes.

If you’re wondering how to go about giving yourself a breast exam, we’ve got you!

This simple test can be performed anywhere comfortable (in the shower; while lying in bed; or whilst standing in front of the mirror). Just follow these steps below:

Step 1:

First, put your hands firmly on your hips and look for changes in breast shape like new dimples, bumps, skin sores, growing veins or hard lumps.

In the same position, look for changes in skin surface like thickened skin, redness, heat, and orange peel-skin (appearance of fine lines and large pores that resemble the roughness and dimples in the fruit’s peel).

Lastly, examine the area for any nipple abnormalities like crustiness, unusual discharge or sunken nipple.

Step 2:

Raise your arms up above your head, and look for the same aforementioned changes.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Step 3:

Next, touch and feel the chest for any hidden abnormalities. To do so, use your middle three fingers to feel your breasts.

You want to move from in circular motions, moving from the outer area towards the nipple. Gently squeeze your nipple to spot any unusual discharge.

Step 4:

Finally, check your entire chest and armpits for any lumps by applying different pressures on the surface of these areas.

The best time to perform self-checks is seven to ten days from the start of your period, when breasts are the least swollen and tender.

Regular mammograms are important even if you feel fine. For ladies ages 40 to 49, it’s recommended to go for mammogram screenings at least once a year, whilst those 50 and above should go for them once every two years.

Looking to do more this year to support the cause? Here’s what Singapore has in-store for you:

Limited-Period Pink High Tea at Shangri-La Singapore

Pretty in pink, Shangri-La Singapore’s limited Pink High Tea features a selection of savoury appetisers and sweet desserts presented in a three-tier stand.

Perfect for two, the takeaway set is adorned with the likes of Jumbo Lump Crab and River Shrimp Salad, Ispahan Choux, and Strawberry Yuzu Tartlet. The three-course high tea is also available for dine-in at the Rose Veranda.

In order to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation, Shangri-La Singapore will be donating $5 for every Pink High Tea takeaway set sold from now till October 31 2022.

The Pink High Tea is priced at $88 for takeaway. It is also available at The Rose Veranda from Thurs-Sun at $108++ for two.

Flower power with elove

Sending flowers to your loved ones? The folks at bespoke floral service eLove present The Glory Collection, a series of three new floral arrangements to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Blessing 福 ($50) presents gorgeous rosy hues with preserved pink peony solar flowers, David Austin roses, pink roses and hydrangeas whilst Hope 希望 ($50) goes for lilac tones with preserved pink roses, lilac roses and hydrangeas. Peace 和平 ($30) offers pink roses, with pops of turquoise and other flowers.

20per cent of the proceeds from each floral arrangement goes to the NCIS Cancer Fund, which helps underprivileged cancer patients, cancer research and the education and training of healthcare professionals.

The Glory Collection is available for purchase at www.elove.sg.

Furry friends join in

Love to buy tidbits for your fur kid? Home-based business, O Holly Jolly is offering a new way for paw-parents to support Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Featuring high quality pink bespoke sailor bows and bow ties for dogs and cats, their special #OHJpinkpawject collection is not to be missed.

Expect designs featuring pet sketches, floral prints and all pink galore. All proceeds from the collection will be donated to the NCIS Cancer Fund.

The #OHJpinkpawject collection is available for purchase at https://ohollyjolly.cococart.co/ .

Screenings on wheels with Mammobus

The Mammobus makes a return, so you can get you screenings done without the hassle of going to a clinic. Accessible, affordable and convenient, the screenings done on the bus target all women in Singapore aged 40 and above.

Singaporean ladies getting their mammograms done for the first time are entitled free checks, whilst repeat screeners can get them done at just $10. Prices for permanent residents start from $25, and further subsidies may apply. No excuses, ladies!

The Mammobus will be stationed at Jurong Medical Centre on Oct 29, and Nov 5, 14, and 15, 9am-4.20pm. Strictly by appointment only. To book your appointments please call +65 6773 7888.

Leave your pink print

The Pink Ribbon Walk 2022 is back! Whether you opt for the virtual or physical format, join athletes, walkers and survivors to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Gather your squad of five and participate in activities set up at different pit stops around the Bedok Reservoir Park and stand a chance to walk away with prizes, goodie bags and more.

Show up in your best pink outfit, and you might just snag the Best Dressed Participant Award. You can also shop the latest merchandise to show your support.

The Pink Ribbon Walk 2022 runs October 30, 2022, 9am-12pm at Bedok Reservoir Park. For more information, visit website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.