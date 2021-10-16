Breast cancer myths and why they're absolutely false

Despite being one of the most common cancers, breast cancer is surrounded by many misconceptions.

Dr Wong Chiung Ing, chair of the Breast Cancer Foundation Medical Advisory Panel and a medical oncologist at Parkway Cancer Centre, addresses six common myths about breast cancer.

All lumps in the breast are cancerous

Most breast lumps are actually not cancerous.

However, it is still important to get them evaluated if you are unsure.

Underwired bras give you breast cancer

There is no evidence to suggest that underwired bras cause cancer.

Breast cancer is contagious

No. Cancer develops due to the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in our body. It is not from an external source.

Annual mammograms increase your risk of cancer

With the latest technology, the radiation dose of a mammogram is extremely low, amounting to approximately four to six months of natural background radiation.

There has been no proven case of breast cancer arising from mammograms.

Breast cancer only happens when you're middle-aged

Breast cancer can happen at any age. In fact, 11 per cent of all breast cancer diagnoses occur in women below the age of 45.

The disease tends to be more aggressive in young women.

It is, therefore, crucial to be vigilant of the symptoms, do breast self-examinations regularly, and start screening at age 40.

Only women get breast cancer

Breast cancer can also occur in men. The incidence of male breast cancer is less than one per cent.

The risks of developing male breast cancer include increasing age and a strong family history of cancer.

