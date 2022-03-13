Breast cancer screening 2022: Where to go for cheap or free mammograms

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Singaporean women. The good news is that it can be detectable in many cases before it is too late — but only if we are careful to do breast self-examinations and go for mammograms.

Before the pandemic, mammogram screenings were much more accessible and affordable thanks to the Community Mammobus Programme, which provided mammograms at the cost of $0 to $10 for Singaporeans and $25 to $35 for PRs.

Covid-19 halted the Mammobus for a while in 2020 and 2021, but the Mammobus service has since resumed this year.

Mammobus Singapore from $0 to $107

An initiative by the Singapore Cancer Society, the Community Mammobus Programme is a travelling bus that provides mammogram services for women of all walks of life. Mammogram rates are subsidised and kept affordable thanks to funding assistance:

Mammogram screening price (subsidised) First-timer Repeat mammogram Singaporean $0 $10 Permanent Resident (PR) $25 $35 Foreigner (requires Dr referral letter) $107 $107

Subsidised mammograms in Singapore from $25

The Health Promotion Board offers subsidised mammograms for Singapore citizens and PR women aged 50 and above under the Screen For Life programme.

The lowest fee is $25 for Singapore citizens and $50 for PRs who get their mammograms done at HPB’s Screen for Life breast screening centres (selected polyclinics), after prevailing government subsidies and SCS’ funding assistance.

Women (aged 50 and above) Mammogram screening price Permanent Residents (PRs) $75 Singaporeans $50 Merdeka Generation Cardholders $37.50 Pioneer Generation Cardholders $25

If you prefer to get your mammogram at a private GP clinic, you can do so and still get a $25 off your bill with the Singapore Cancer Society funding assistance for mammogram screening from April 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022.

HPB’s Screen for Life: Mammograms from $0 to $5

HPB also runs a special health screening programme called Screen for Life for CHAS, Merdeka and Pioneer card holders. Under this scheme, women from age 50 can get a mammogram for next-to-nothing.

Eligibility Fee CHAS Green cardholder $5 CHAS Blue or Orange cardholder $2 Merdeka Generation $2 Pioneer Generation Free

If you are a CHAS card holder, you can go to a CHAS GP Clinic to arrange for your subsidised mammogram.

Paying for your mammogram with Medisave

By the way, women aged 50 and above can pay for mammograms at Medisave-approved centres using up to $500 per year of Medisave funds (or the Medisave funds of an immediate family member).

So ladies, don’t be lazy. Once you hit the age of 40, schedule an appointment with your doctor, who’ll help you decide when’s the right age to start going for mammograms.

How to do a breast self-examination

Women of all ages should learn how to do a breast self-examination to regularly check for lumps in between mammograms.

I remember being made to watch a video about this at school and everyone laughing and going eww. But now that I actually know several people who have had cancer, it doesn’t seem so funny anymore.

This animated video shows you how to do breast examinations. It’s only 3:47 minutes long and features a cute cartoon mascot. So please, let this be one of the Youtube videos you watch today.

