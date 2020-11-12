Breathable fabrics to keep you fresh in Singapore's heat

Everyone knows how hot and humid Singapore is all year round. Walk along the streets anytime, any day and you’ll be able to spot most people clad in simple t-shirts, shorts, and slippers – the ultimate winning outfit for maximum comfort.

However, we know that sometimes the occasion calls for more appropriate and less “lupsup” dress codes. But how can you dress for the occasion but without overheating?

We did the investigation and picked some of the best fabrics to wear to combat Singapore’s sweltering heat – along with some essential clothing pieces from brands like Zalora , Adidas , Nike , and Taobao to inspire your next summer outfit!

1. Most common fabric – Cotton

Cotton – a natural fibre which allows for the circulation of air through the soft fabric. Best of all, cotton is a common and affordable fabric type that can be found in most clothing stores. This makes it one of the top choices for the summer all year round.

However, sometimes creasing is an issue, so consider a cotton blend instead if possible! Sometimes sweat patches can be an issue if you’re not anywhere near a fan. Pro-tip: opt for darker colours such that embarrassing sweat patches are less obvious.

Item: Cotton On Archy summer cardigan (Zalora)

Occasion: a versatile piece you can wear to work & school

Promotional price: $29.90 (U.P. 39.99, 25 per cent off)

Additional deals: 30 per cent off + 10 per cent cashback, with code: NOVSALE, $79 min spend

Item: Nike Sportswear Icon Clash

Occasion: for the gym, or just for a grocery run

Price: $55

2. Most durable fabric – Nylon/polyester

Even though nylon and polyester are slightly less than ideal fabrics for the hot summer, they can be pretty breathable fabrics too. This silky, fast-drying and lightweight fabric is often the number one fabric used in sportswear.

They’re extremely durable, doesn’t run out of shape even after many washes in the washing machine.

Additionally, their colours stay on after multiple wears too, so maybe that’s why neon OBS shirts are always so strikingly bright even after sitting in the closet for years. Pretty impressive!

Item: Nike Essential Wild Run – Men’s woven running trousers

Occasion: for the gym and as a loungewear

Price: $99

Item: Adidas 3D Trefoil 3-stripes track pants

Occasion: for the gym and as a loungewear

Price: $110

3. Most cooling fabric – Linen

Another popular fabric for the hot and humid climate is Linen. It is a lightweight natural fibre which allows for heat to escape easily, so be assured that you’ll never feel stuffy or sweat as much as usual in this lovely fabric. Since it is loosely woven, the fabric doesn’t cling onto the body easily.

However, one little downside is that it tends to crinkle pretty easily. Hence, make sure not to fold them or stuff them into your bag and take extra care!

Item: Willa Rachel linen midi dress (Zalora)

Occasion: for a fancy dinner date

Promotional price: $69.90 (U.P. 154.90, 55 per cent off)

Additional deals: 30 per cent off + 10 per cent cashback, with code: NOVSALE, $79 min spend

Item: High-waisted Linen Shorts

Occasion: for a casual cafe hopping day

Promotional price: ~ $12.07 (U.P. ~ $13.36)

Additional deals: activate up to 10 per cent cashback with Taobao (PS: for more trendy Taobao clothing pieces – check out our recommended stores here !)

4. Most lightweight fabric – Silk

This is how you look luxurious – by wearing silk! It is probably the most lightweight fabric on our list today and tends to adjust to your body temperature. It’s becoming gradually becoming a crowd-favourite fabric to wear in summer.

Silk pieces are super comfortable to lounge around it, and yet you’ll look tasteful and expensive at the same time. Just be mindful of the sweat stains if the day is extremely humid!

Item: Abercrombie & Fitch satin cowl neck bodysuit (Zalora)

Occasion: for al fresco dining dates

Promotional price: $59.90 (U.P. $80, 25per cent off)

Additional deals: 30 per cent off + 10 per cent cashback, with code: NOVSALE, $79 min spend

Item: Long-sleeved silk shirt

Occasion: for smart casual dress codes

Promotional price: ~ $79.60

Additional deals: 5 per cent off 2 items, 10 per cent off 3 items, activate up to 10 per cent Cashback with Taobao (PS: for more trendy Taobao clothing pieces – check out our recommended stores here !)

Summer-friendly breathable fabrics

There are various fabric options for a cool summer – whichever you choose ultimately is up to your lifestyle and personal preferences. You don’t have to always dress in short-sleeved clothing, so don’t compromise your style for comfort when you can get the best of both worlds!

