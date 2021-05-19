The Bride Always Knocks Twice - Killer Secrets: A multi-platform interactive murder mystery

What’s there to do now when Covid-19 restrictions are tightening? Theatre group, The Theatre Practice has the solution to your problem with their new interactive murder mystery production, The Bride Always Knocks Twice – Killer Secrets.

Escape Singapore (and all its Covid-19 reality) and enter a world outside of the spacetime continuum. In a Cluedo-like fashion, The Bride Always Knocks Twice sees seven Singaporean women from seven different generations living together.

Their bonds with each other are sister-like, and the house they call a home serves as their safe haven. That is, until one of them is murdered. Now, it’s up to you to uncover the truth and catch the culprit.

PHOTO: The Theatre Practice

Blending both online and offline play, The Bride Always Knocks Twice marks Practice’s most ambitious production to date, allowing you to virtually solve the murder in an experience that’s as realistic as possible. “Basically, we’re drawing from theatre, film, gaming, design, history and UX design to create this hybrid form,” says Practice’s Artistic Director, and award-winning theatre director, Kuo Jian Hong.

The murder-mystery starts off online in your home or at boutique hotel, Hotel Soloha in Chinatown. Participants can use SingapoRediscover Vouchers and book through KLOOK, Traveloka and Trip.com for an exclusive staycation bundle (priced at $156).

PHOTO: Hotel Soloha

Unravel the mystery in four parts over this week-long immersive experience that promises to test your detective wits. Watch lies and motives come to light in digital theatre. Sift through online case files and get down to business with live interrogations, both held on-site at Hotel Soloha, as well as virtually.

Helping Kuo create this immersive digital production is an all-star team of veteran playwrights, and producers, like Jonathon Lim (Four Horse Road) and art director, James Page ( Tiong Bahru Social Club ).

The secrets hidden within The Bride Always Knocks Twice is one interactive murder-mystery that poses a challenge. Puzzle the clues together, ask the right questions, and you might just uncover the killer’s identity. But with this choose-your-own-path play, nothing is really what it seems. “I love games and puzzles”, says Kuo. “So I know how important player agency is. They choose what to investigate, who to speak to, what questions to ask… it’s entirely in their hands.”

PHOTO: The Theatre Practice

With all the scandals, secrets, alibis and evidence, it’s not unusual to need help solving this complex murder mystery. You can choose to go it alone ($48 for one player) armed with just your smarts, or team up with friends ($58 for two players, $68 for three players) for double trouble. Succeed in unmasking the killer and be rewarded with a grand prize of $1,000 cash, and a two-night stay at Hotel Soloha for all your hard work.

The Bride Always Knocks Twice – Killer Secrets runs from May 31 to June 6, 2021. Tickets are available on BookMyShow and the Bride Knocks Twice official website. Staycation packages for Hotel Soloha, inclusive of tickets to The Bride Always Knocks Twice, are available for stays between May 31 – June 17, 2021.

This article was first published in City Nomads.