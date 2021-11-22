A bride in bubblewrap: Catwalk eco-protest against clothing industry held in Tel Aviv

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

TEL AVIV - a jacket made of cigarette ends, a bubblewrap wedding dress and cardboard boxes found on the beach were among the garments featured in a protest mock-fashion show in Tel Aviv on Friday (Nov 19).

'No-one should die for fashion,' read one placard by Israeli artists seeking to raise awareness of the high environmental costs of the fashion industry.

'They just buy and buy and buy and the clothes go to third world countries that burn them,' said Eden Machnai, 23. 'There is no reason for us not to buy second-hand.'



