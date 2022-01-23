The brunch at this cafe is a work of art - literally!

So when I heard that James and his fellow artists from Cafe Sketchers Singapore were holding a small art exhibition at 6 Letter Brunch, die-die confirm had to go see. Also a great excuse to makan lah.

Cafe Sketchers Singapore is a local art community comprising more than 680 artists from beginners to veterans, who draw delicious bites and memorable scenes at cafes all around our Little Red Dot.

Even Alice Lim aka Eurekawanders also contributed to the exhibition. We spoke to her last month about sketching all 6,500 Singapore shopfronts and shophouses.

Why this venue? Because 6 Letter Brunch was awesome enough to host a sketching session for Cafe Sketchers Singapore’s 6th anniversary - also, 6th anniversary, 6 Letter Brunch… you get the idea. Also, did you realise that “brunch” has six letters?