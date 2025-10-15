Brunei Prince Abdul Mateen and wife Princess Anisha expecting first child

The Brunei royal family will be seeing a new addition as 34-year-old Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha, 30, announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct 14) that they are expecting their first baby.

The post featured the pair, with Princess Anisha bearing a baby bump. "And then there were three," the caption said.

The news comes after the pair tied the knot on January 11 last year.

Several notable individuals congratulated the royal couple on the Instagram announcement, including Crazy Rich Asians lead actor Henry Golding.

"Congrats you two," he commented.

Thai actress Sonya Singha also sent her well wishes, writing: "Big congratulations."

Prince Abdul Mateen is the 10th child and fourth son to Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and is sixth in line to the Bruneian throne.

Often touted as Asia's most eligible bachelor prior to his marriage, the prince has a strong social media presence, boasting 3.1m followers on Instagram as of time of writing and often shares snippets of his luxurious lifestyle on the platform.

His wife, Princess Anisha Rosnah, was a commoner prior to their marriage.

According to a report by The Straits Times, she is the granddaughter of one of the Sultan's key advisers, and reportedly owns a fashion brand in addition to co-owning a tourism company.

