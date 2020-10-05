BTO analysis for Costa Grove: Which unit to choose for this Pasir Ris BTO

Nature lovers heads up: BTO Costa Grove at Pasir Ris is the one to get. Launched in August 2020, this east-side BTO overlooks the verdant greenery at Pasir Ris Park.

In our analysis, we provide an overview of the site and show you which are the units to get if you managed to obtain a queue number.

Costa Grove at Pasir Ris: An Overview

Our site visit on a late weekday morning found it to be a tranquil area, with low footfall. Traffic was moderately busy along Pasir Ris Drive 3.

The area is surrounded by other HDB flats to the south of the site as well as Pasir Ris Park to the north.

PHOTO: Renonation

In terms of amenities, there will be an eating house, minimart and other retail options located within Costa Grove itself to the west of the site.

The existing Pasir Ris MRT station on the East-West Line and the adjacent White Sands Mall will take approximately 8-10 mins to reach by foot. By 2029, Pasir Ris MRT will also be connected to the future Cross-Island Line.

Elias Mall is smaller mall along Pasir Ris Drive 3. It is an estimated 10-min walk away and features food and beverage outlets, several retail options as well as a U Stars supermarket.

Bus stops along Pasir Ris Drive 3 and located just outside Costa Grove take you to neighbourhoods like Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Serangoon, Bedok, Tampines.

Unit Analysis for Costa Grove

Park/Sea/Unblocked Views

PHOTO: Renonation

Views overlooking Pasir Ris Park are likely to be highly sought after. If you pick a taller unit from these stacks, you might even get a view beyond the Johor Straits to Pulau Ubin.

Stacks overlooking the Api Api River will also likely be relatively unblocked, since beyond that are rows of landed estates that aren’t very tall.

For stacks facing Pasir Ris Drive 3 and the existing HDB flats, pick a unit on a higher floor if you want unblocked views. We listed the how high these existing HDB flats are so you can get a better gauge.

For the prized park views, these are the best units to pick: 588C: 557, 559, 573 589B: 609 589C: 615, 617, 627, 629 590C: 677, 683, 685, 687

Privacy

PHOTO: Housing Development Board

Away from the lifts and the rubbish chute areas, these stacks have privacy from neighbours walking by and looking in.

587A: 501, 503, 505, 507, 511 588A: 517, 523, 525, 533 588B: 537, 539, 547, 549, 551 588C: 553, 555, 557, 567, 569 589A: 583, 585 589B: 605 589C: 617, 625, 627 590B: 657, 663 590C: 675, 687

Western Sun

PHOTO: Housing Development Board

The hot afternoon sun comes in either the north-west or south-west directions in Singapore, depending on the time of the year.

Avoid stacks that have the main areas of the home facing these two directions if you want a cooler flat. These are the stacks to pick:

587A: 515 588A: 523, 529 588B: 543 588C: 559, 573 589A: 575 589B: 609, 611 590B: 659, 661

Other considerations:

Some of the blocks at Pasir Ris Grove feature staggered heights. Make sure you check out the 3D model on HDB’s website to better determine the conditions of the unit you choose.

There are some rental stacks within the site. These are marked by a pale-yellow colour on the HDB maps.

While Pasir Ris Drive 3 wasn’t overly busy during our site visit, traffic was still moderately heavy. There are some stacks (531, 533, 577, 579, 663, 665) that are very close to this road. Avoid those if you don’t want to be plagued by traffic noise.

PHOTO: Housing Development Board

This article was first published in Renonation.