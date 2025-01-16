Just gotten your BTO? This is the guide to your first CNY open house

Every time Chinese New Year rolls around, the to-do lists seem never-ending. And if you are a first-time house owner, it can get particularly overwhelming.

But fret not, we compiled the important things you need to know and prep for before welcoming the Year of the Snake with your friends and family. Deliveroo has everything you need for CNY within one handy app.

Adulting may not come with instructions, but at least you have this handy guide and Deliveroo!

Dishes you can't skip

According to tradition, food can symbolise a multitude of auspicious sayings - which is why it is important to make sure you have them at your open house.

Yu Sheng

Yu Sheng is a colourful salad made with raw fish, shredded vegetables and various condiments. It holds deep symbolic meaning for the festive season, as the dish symbolises prosperity and abundance. As such, it is an important staple for reunion dinners with friends and family.

No more queuing to collect your Yu Sheng before family reunion dinners - get Crystal Jade's Reunion Yu Sheng with Norwegian Salmon delivered right to your doorstep with Deliveroo.

Pineapple Tarts

Not only is this sweet treat addictive, it also symbolises incoming prosperity to make sure you make some bank this year.

Maximise your huat when you order your pineapple tarts (that are shaped like mini Mandarin oranges!) from The Lunar Rabbit Boulangerie, and remember to stock up in case that one friend who is obsessed over CNY goodies comes around.

Get 30 per cent off The Lunar Rabbit Boulangerie's full menu if you are a Deliveroo Plus member. Not yet a member? You still get 20 per cent off when you order through the app!

Bakkwa

Beyond its delicious smoky-sweet flavour, bakkwa holds symbolic significance as it is tied to prosperity and good fortune.

Commonly shared during the festive season, bakkwa also reflects a wish to share blessings with your loved ones, so why not get some from Bee Cheng Hiang to feed your loved ones?

Enjoy up to 30 per cent off for Deliveroo Plus users and 20 per cent for everyone else who orders through the app.

Fast food

Add a little variety to your CNY eats with some fuss-free fast food. From Jollibee to Peperoni Pizzeria, these fast-food chains are open throughout CNY to feed your family and friends, all day, every day.

Get up to 30 per cent off selected items at Jollibee and Peperoni Pizzeria for Deliveroo Plus users, and 20 per cent off for everyone else who orders through the app.

Spring cleaning essentials

Listen - the act of buying stuff just for spring cleaning may sound counterproductive, but we promise that having these items will make all the difference.

Disinfecting wipes

Wipe down dusty and dirty surfaces at your gatherings with HomeNiks Lemon Fragrance Kitchen Cleaning Wipes from Sheng Siong Supermarket. These are handy and portable for big gatherings, making sure you're all ready for a swift post-lohei cleanup.

Automatic air freshener

Also, keep the corners of your house smelling fresh with Glade's Automatic Spray starter kit air freshener from Beepbeep! Cart these out simply by searching for them in the cleaning and laundry section within Deliveroo.

Sprucing up your space for spring

There's still time to refresh your living space! Get Chinese New Year ready with these festive decorations to welcome your guests.

Pussy willow flower box

Create a mini photo corner in your living room with this pussy willow flower box from Pagi Florist. Symbolising growth and the seasons changing into spring, the pussy willow plant is a staple for any household during the CNY season.

Prosperity dog clothes

Not even the furkids can resist donning swanky new clothes to usher in the new year. Dress up your pets with CNY-inspired vests from Doggie Delight.

