BTS is collaborating with Starbucks Korea and everything is so pretty

Starbucks is known for putting out some of the best collaborations, and their latest one will surely get ARMY excited.

Starbucks Korea will be teaming up with K-pop boy group BTS for "Be the Brightest Stars" campaign.

The coffee house will be releasing limited edition merchandise and beverages, and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Beautiful Foundation, a non-profit organisation that helps disadvantaged youth through career and educational development programs.

The limited-edition merch includes mugs and glassware, tablet and laptop bags, as well as key chains, all adorned with starry patterns.

Apart from merch, Starbucks will also be offering limited-edition food, such as the Blueberry Star Macaroon, Purple Berry Cheesecake and Purple Star Cupcake.

PHOTO: Starbucks Stories Asia

Also try the Blooming Purple Vin Chaud, a non-alcoholic drink is infused with elderflower and grape juice.

If you're purchasing items that support the Beautiful Foundation, you'll also get a Starbucks bag and cup sleeves with starry purple design, which are available in limited quantities.

PHOTO: Starbucks Stories Asia

For now, the collection is only available in selected Starbucks stores in South Korea between January 21 and February 6. During this period, BTS' "Make it Right" will be played in all Starbucks stores in South Korea.

If you happen to be in South Korea during that time, head to a Starbucks outlet to see if you can get your hands on the collection. Want to take bulk orders? Sorry, purchases are limited to one unit per item per customer.

What about Singapore, you ask? According to Starbucks' PR agency, the collection won't be available here. Sadness.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.